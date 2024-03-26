GameStop (GME) reports profits for full year 2023 GameStop's adjusted EBITDA for FY2023 was $64.7 million, which was at least a profit compared to losses in the same stat for FY2022.

GameStop (GME) has posted its Q4 2023 earnings results, as well as its full year results for the fiscal year of 2023. It wasn’t exactly good news for the gaming retailer, though. GameStop posted misses on revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) for Q4. That said, at least its full-year profit performed better than the previous year by a wide margin. When all was said and done, GameStop reported its adjusted EBITDA for FY2023 ended up at $64.7 million. That was quite a stretch up from the losses posted for FY2022.

GameStop (GME) stock dropped sharply following the release of Q4 2023 and FY2023 earnings results before drifting just slightly upward again.

Source: Google

Some additional color for GameStop’s FY2023 stats included net sales, which settled at $5.273 billion, slightly down from the $5.927 billion in FY2022. Elsewhere, SG&A expenses were $1.324 billion, compared to the $1.681 billion for 2022. In the end, GameStop’s net income for FY2023 came out to $6.7 million, which was massively up from the net loss of $313.1 million in 2022.

GameStop being profitable in its 2023 fiscal year isn’t a huge win considering the massive losses of the previous year being easy to overcome, but its full-year profits were at least one bright point for the company in its full-year results. Be sure to check out the Q4 2023 earnings results for more information and stats on the company’s health in the previous quarter and fiscal year.