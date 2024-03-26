Stardew Valley 1.6 has to be bug-free & on all platforms before work on Haunted Chocolatier proceeds ConcernedApe wants to be sure that all of his work on Stardew Valley Update 1.6 is completely done before he goes back to work on Haunted Chocolatier.

Eric Barone AKA “ConcernedApe” and developer of Stardew Valley is a pretty meticulous dev. He has another project lined up with Haunted Chocolatier, but with the massive Stardew Update 1.6 out, he’s not going to rush to Chocolatier before he feels everything on Stardew Valley is settled. He said as much in a recent conversation, sharing that bug fixes and releasing Stardew Valley Update 1.6 on all platforms is the priority. When all of that is done, he’s ready to get back to developing his highly anticipated next game.

ConcernedApe shared this priority via his Twitter in a reply to a fan asking about Haunted Chocolatier this week. According to ConcernedApe, while he’s excited to focus in on the new game’s development again, he still had things to do as far as Stardew Valley Update 1.6 goes.

“I am eager to get back to work on it,” ConcernedApe wrote. “But I have to see Stardew 1.6 settled, bug-free and out to all platforms first.”

ConcernedApe shared that they'll be finishing up work on Stardew Valley Update 1.6, including bug fixes and releasing on all platforms, before going back to Haunted Chocolatier work.

Source: ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is available on pretty much every platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Some of those platforms have more intense update restrictions than others, so it’s a matter of getting them through approval at those various storefronts. Nonetheless, Barone has a track record of passionately ensuring quality on most of what he’s done with Stardew Valley and there’s no reason to believe it’ll be any different here.

We would love to know more about Haunted Chocolatier as news has been sparse since its reveal, but ConcernedApe seems just as excited as we are to get back to it. Stay tuned for more news and updates as they drop.