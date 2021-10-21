ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier is a new game from the Stardew Valley dev After ten years of development on Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe is now focusing on an all-new game.

Few indie games have enjoyed the massive success seen by Stardew Valley over the last decade. Thanks to its mix of light RPG mechanics, rewarding busy work, and cheerful art style, Stardew Valley has won over millions of fans. Now following ten years' worth of development time on Stardew, lone developer ConcernedApe will be focusing on a new project. ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier will be the next game from the developer, who shared a teaser trailer for the project earlier today.

At first glance, the new game appears very similar visually to Stardew Valley. Instead of tending to a farm every day, ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier will focus on the big business of producing chocolate. In a blog post on the game’s new website, ConcernedApe explains the origins of the project and why the focus is now on chocolate, of all things.

“Chocolate represents that which is delightful. The haunted castle represents the allure of the unknown. The ghosts represent the imprint of the past. All of these things are important. However, don’t think for a moment that, because this game features ghosts in a haunted castle, it is an evil or negative game. On the contrary, I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting and life-affirming. However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital.”

While ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier may not be exactly the same kind of game as Stardew Valley, it is clearly intended to serve as the yin to Stardew’s yang. Further along in the blog posting, it is explained that the project is still very much in the design phase. How the project shakes out by the time its eventual release arrives is yet to be seen. There have been some not-so-subtle hints that ConcernedApe was moving away from Stardew Valley in recent weeks and today’s news is the official confirmation some were waiting for.

Ultimately, ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier could end up only being 10% as successful as Stardew Valley. In this scenario, this would still equal millions in sales and just as many fans. Based on ConcernedApe’s previous track record, I don’t think gamers will have much to worry about though.

Keep checking in with us here at Shacknews for all the latest on ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier as it develops.