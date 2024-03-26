New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple's WWDC 2024 event set for June 10

Apple is expected to show off the latest iOS update during WWDC 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, commonly referred to as WWDC, will go down this summer on June 10, 2024. These events are typically focused on software updates to Apple’s family of products, and this year should be no different. Apple is expected to unveil the latest updates for iPhone and iPad during the presentation.

Apple announced this year’s WWDC in a press release today. The presentation will take place on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

A woman sitting on a couch, wearing an Apple Vision Pro.
The Apple Vision Pro was announced at WWDC 2023.
Source: Apple

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Last year’s WWDC brought the announcement of the Apple Vision Pro spacial computer. While it’s unlikely that this year’s event will feature an announcement of equal scale, you can expect to read all of the news here on Shacknews.

