Evening Reading - February 15, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

TJ (@JohnnyChugs) has been having fun learning Dragunov for the first edtion of "Tekken it to the Lab".



He also remembered the new record state feature and used it to his advantage here 😂



Catch more live on Twitch: https://t.co/AII6Mf4ohc #Tekken8 pic.twitter.com/o0mTGUDVni — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 16, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

THE OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE WAS IN CANTON, OHIO

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What an amazing day for the citizens of Northeast Ohio.

Helldivers 2 hype

me trying to convince 3 friends to buy @helldivers2 so we can spread democracy throughout the galaxy pic.twitter.com/4N2LysSOEB — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 13, 2024

How goes your helldiving?

Jabba the... holy crap!

I’ve watched this five times. I am obsessed. pic.twitter.com/hH7BkDlGoe — Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) February 13, 2024

This is one of the most mesmerizing videos I have seen uploaded to the Internet in recent history.

OMG! He's Batman!

That's a heck of a revelation.

Technical analysis

Shout out to Bowser's technical analysis newsletter for alerting readers about a buying opportunity in $NTDOY last year. Truly one of the greatest traders of his generation. pic.twitter.com/60q6jWPtph — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 15, 2024

Bowser's my go-to stock market technician newsletter writer. Really a solid call on NTDOY last year.

The Legend of Zelda Orchestra & Splatoon 3 Concerts

I love that Nintendo does stuff like this, but why don't they ever sell original soundtracks?

Marshawn Lynch is still a national treasure

Marshawn is a nut 😂 pic.twitter.com/fsZouaRQbn — Grits n Gravy (@SmashAtoms_) February 12, 2024

Sorry, 49ers fans, but this is hilarious.

Congratulations to Waffle House and the Kansas City Chiefs

All-Star ™ for the win pic.twitter.com/iIrsTn6Mhb — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 12, 2024

What a Super Bowl.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 15, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.