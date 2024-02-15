New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 15, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

THE OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE WAS IN CANTON, OHIO

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What an amazing day for the citizens of Northeast Ohio.

Helldivers 2 hype

How goes your helldiving?

Jabba the... holy crap!

This is one of the most mesmerizing videos I have seen uploaded to the Internet in recent history.

OMG! He's Batman!

That's a heck of a revelation.

Technical analysis

Bowser's my go-to stock market technician newsletter writer. Really a solid call on NTDOY last year.

The Legend of Zelda Orchestra & Splatoon 3 Concerts

I love that Nintendo does stuff like this, but why don't they ever sell original soundtracks?

Marshawn Lynch is still a national treasure

Sorry, 49ers fans, but this is hilarious.

Congratulations to Waffle House and the Kansas City Chiefs

What a Super Bowl.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 15, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

