Evening Reading - February 15, 2024

- Perfect Run: The Quest to Master Resident Evil 2 and Make GDQ History
- Xbox is bringing four games to other consoles, will not change fundamental exclusive strategy
- Phil Spencer says Starfield and Indiana Jones are not heading to other consoles
- Xbox Game Pass won't come to PS5 or Switch, Microsoft confirms
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Switch review: A puzzling puzzler
- OpenAI unveils Sora text-to-video AI model
- Owlchemy Labs' Job Simulator & Vacation Simulator are heading to Apple Vision Pro
- Diablo 4 comes to Xbox Game Pass next month
- EA Sports College Football 25 arrives this summer, full reveal in May
- Shack Chat: Which Xbox game do you want to see ported to PS5 and Nintendo Switch?
TJ (@JohnnyChugs) has been having fun learning Dragunov for the first edtion of "Tekken it to the Lab".— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 16, 2024
He also remembered the new record state feature and used it to his advantage here 😂
Catch more live on Twitch: https://t.co/AII6Mf4ohc #Tekken8 pic.twitter.com/o0mTGUDVni
THE OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE WAS IN CANTON, OHIO
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What an amazing day for the citizens of Northeast Ohio.
OMG U GUISE #KeepItOscar pic.twitter.com/5DVU7nNzQi— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 15, 2024
Helldivers 2 hype
me trying to convince 3 friends to buy @helldivers2 so we can spread democracy throughout the galaxy pic.twitter.com/4N2LysSOEB— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 13, 2024
How goes your helldiving?
Jabba the... holy crap!
I’ve watched this five times. I am obsessed. pic.twitter.com/hH7BkDlGoe— Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) February 13, 2024
This is one of the most mesmerizing videos I have seen uploaded to the Internet in recent history.
OMG! He's Batman!
February 16, 2024
That's a heck of a revelation.
Technical analysis
Shout out to Bowser's technical analysis newsletter for alerting readers about a buying opportunity in $NTDOY last year. Truly one of the greatest traders of his generation. pic.twitter.com/60q6jWPtph— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 15, 2024
Bowser's my go-to stock market technician newsletter writer. Really a solid call on NTDOY last year.
The Legend of Zelda Orchestra & Splatoon 3 Concerts
I love that Nintendo does stuff like this, but why don't they ever sell original soundtracks?
Marshawn Lynch is still a national treasure
Marshawn is a nut 😂 pic.twitter.com/fsZouaRQbn— Grits n Gravy (@SmashAtoms_) February 12, 2024
Sorry, 49ers fans, but this is hilarious.
Congratulations to Waffle House and the Kansas City Chiefs
All-Star ™ for the win pic.twitter.com/iIrsTn6Mhb— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 12, 2024
What a Super Bowl.
“Call JG Wentworth. 877-CASH-NOW” - @tkelce pic.twitter.com/NlZoMOEkdD— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 12, 2024
