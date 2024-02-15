The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 winners & finalists

The 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards show was an opportunity for incredible games from 2023 to be recognized for their impact in the game’s industry. There were so many fantastic titles released last year, but there are only so many awards to go around. Take a look at the categories and the winners!
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 took place on February 15, 2024 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Nominees
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Alan Wake 2
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales
Nominees
- Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
- Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Jala, Thirsty Suitors
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Nominees
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Remnant 2
Adventure Game of the Year winner: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nominees
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year winner: Street Fighter 6
Nominees
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year winner: Forza Motorsport
Nominees
- F-Zero 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheel Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Nominees
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year winner: MLB The Show 23
Nominees
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 23
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Dune: Spice Wars
Nominees
- Against the Storm
- Cobat Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Online Game of the Year winner: Diablo IV
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The Finals
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Nominees
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Asgard’s Wrath 2
Nominees
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: COCOON
Nominees
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile Game of the Year winner: WHAT THE CAR?
Nominees
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- What the Car?
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Nominees
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Nominees
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Nominees
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
That is all of the nominees and winners for each category at The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024. Take a look at our Shacknews Awards 2023 page for all of our own categories and the games, publishers, developers, and people that received an award!
