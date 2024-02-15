The 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards show was an opportunity for incredible games from 2023 to be recognized for their impact in the game’s industry. There were so many fantastic titles released last year, but there are only so many awards to go around. Take a look at the categories and the winners!

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 winners & finalists



The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 took place on February 15, 2024 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Many of last year’s top games were nominated across dozens of categories, but there can only be one winner per, so let’s see who won what!

Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2



Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Alan Wake 2



Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales



Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2

Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3

Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Jala, Thirsty Suitors

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2



Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2



Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: Baldur’s Gate 3



Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2



Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2



Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Remnant 2

Adventure Game of the Year winner: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder



Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year winner: Street Fighter 6



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year winner: Forza Motorsport



F-Zero 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheel Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Baldur’s Gate 3



Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Sports Game of the Year winner: MLB The Show 23



EA Sports FC 24

MLB The Show 23

WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Dune: Spice Wars



Against the Storm

Cobat Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales

Online Game of the Year winner: Diablo IV



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Horizon: Call of the Mountain



Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Asgard’s Wrath 2



Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: COCOON



Cocoon

Dredge

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Mobile Game of the Year winner: WHAT THE CAR?



Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

What the Car?

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Baldur’s Gate 3



Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Baldur’s Gate 3



Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year winner: Baldur’s Gate 3



Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

That is all of the nominees and winners for each category at The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024. Take a look at our Shacknews Awards 2023 page for all of our own categories and the games, publishers, developers, and people that received an award!