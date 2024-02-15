New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 winners & finalists

The 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards recognized outstanding games that released in 2023. Take a look at the categories and which games won.
Sam Chandler
Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
1

The 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards show was an opportunity for incredible games from 2023 to be recognized for their impact in the game’s industry. There were so many fantastic titles released last year, but there are only so many awards to go around. Take a look at the categories and the winners!

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 winners & finalists

DICE Awards 2024 games

Source: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 took place on February 15, 2024 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Many of last year’s top games were nominated across dozens of categories, but there can only be one winner per, so let’s see who won what!

Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2


Source: Sony

Nominees

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Alan Wake 2


Source: Remedy Entertainment

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales


Source: Sony

Nominees

  • Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
  • Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Jala, Thirsty Suitors

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2


Source: Sony

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2


Source: Sony

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Cocoon
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: Baldur’s Gate 3


Source: Larian Studios

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2


Source: Sony

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Finals
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year winner: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2


Source: Sony

Nominees

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Remnant 2

Adventure Game of the Year winner: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 


Source: Nintendo

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder


Source: Nintendo

Nominees

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year winner: Street Fighter 6


Source: Capcom

Nominees

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year winner: Forza Motorsport 


Source: Turn 10 Studios

Nominees

  • F-Zero 99
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheel Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Baldur’s Gate 3


Source: Larian Studios

Nominees

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Starfield

Sports Game of the Year winner: MLB The Show 23


Source: San Diego Studio

Nominees

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • MLB The Show 23
  • WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Dune: Spice Wars


Source: Shiro Games

Nominees

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobat Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

Online Game of the Year winner: Diablo IV


Source: Blizzard

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Diablo IV
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • The Finals

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Horizon: Call of the Mountain


Source: Sony

Nominees

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Vertigo 2
  • We are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Asgard’s Wrath 2


Source: Sanzaru Games

Nominees

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Vertigo 2 

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: COCOON


Source: Geometric Interactive

Nominees

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Mobile Game of the Year winner: WHAT THE CAR?


Source: Triband

Nominees

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • What the Car?

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Baldur’s Gate 3


Source: Larian Studios

Nominees

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Baldur’s Gate 3


Source: Larian Studios

Nominees

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year winner: Baldur’s Gate 3


Source: Larian Studios

Nominees

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

That is all of the nominees and winners for each category at The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024. Take a look at our Shacknews Awards 2023 page for all of our own categories and the games, publishers, developers, and people that received an award!

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

