EA Sports College Football 25 arrives this summer, full reveal in May EA Sports is gearing up to reintroduce the world to its college football simulation franchise.

EA Sports has been fairly hush since it confirmed the return of its college football series back in 2021, but the wait is almost over. EA Sports College Football 25 is the title of the forthcoming sports game, and the developer reaffirmed its Summer 2024 release window. What’s more, the game is now set to get a proper, full reveal this May.

EA Sports posted a video filmed inside Rose Bowl stadium today to remind fans that, yes, its new college football game “is really happening.” While there’s no gameplay in the video, EA Sports has provided an official title and the first logo for its college football simulator. We also get a very brief glimpse at the jersey renders for some of college football's most notable programs.

EA Sports VP Daryl Holt revealed the Summer 2024 release window target for EA Sports’ new college football game in 2022, but the extended silence since then led many to speculate the game would be delayed, or potentially scrapped altogether.



Source: EA Sports

With a proper reveal coming in May, it won’t be much longer until we get our first look at the next era of College Football in video games. You’ll want to bookmark our new EA Sports College Football 25 topic page for future updates on the upcoming sports sim.