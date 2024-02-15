Xbox Game Pass won't come to PS5 or Switch, Microsoft confirms Xbox's Matt Booty has confirmed that Xbox Game Pass will remain exclusive to Xbox consoles.

One of the more rampant rumors in recent months was that Microsoft was exploring the idea of bringing its Xbox Game Pass service to other consoles. We now know that to be definitively false, confirmed by Xbox’s Matt Booty during the company’s recent business update.

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty appeared alongside executives Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond in the latest episode of the Xbox Podcast to discuss the latest ongoings at Xbox and address some of the rumors swirling around the brand. It’s during this conversation that Booty confirmed Xbox Game Pass will remain exclusive to Xbox consoles. “We know that Game Pass will only be available on Xbox, he said.”

Of course, Xbox Game Pass is available on PC and mobile, but Matt Booty is specifically referring to consoles here. This squashes any speculation that Microsoft is planning to put Xbox Game Pass on the Nintendo Switch or PS5 as a means to expand its brand.

As for other notable Xbox news from the event, four mysterious first-party games will be coming to other consoles in the future, and Diablo 4 will be the first Activision Blizzard game on Xbox Game Pass this March.