New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - February 6, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of another Tuesday, Shackers. It’s the first week of February, and you’re about to make it to the halfway point. Wednesday beckons you to coast into the weekend, but we hope you’ve enjoyed our content so far. There’s plenty more on the way, too, so stay tuned for loads of features, video, and further Shacknews goodies. Until then, it’s time to shut another day of posting down with a freshly-prepared Evening Reading. Enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Pokemon in Animal Crossing, peanut butter and chocolate of video games?

It would be so very good, this idea. Let us look after our poke friends in a happy little town?

The most stressful of curses

Don’t you dare tick off a wizard that can cast the “Check Engine Light” curse on you.

Office fighter

I’d play the heck out of this beat-’em-up.

Happy birthday to a Silent Hill legend

Chocolate Pyramid Head is a sinful desert, to be sure.

Let’s play a ga- No that’s not how it works, Jin

Tekken 8 character endings are something else. Which one was your favorite?

Respectful truck posting

Very nice. Thank you, Truck-san.

And there you go. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine January 6, 2024. We appreciate you stopping by to check out our latest coverage. If you would like to support Shacknews.com, don’t forget that you can help the website out for as little as a dollar a month through Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need a dollar to enjoy Shacknews apps like Bubbletron. It’s a free game where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from prompts that change daily. Will you get the day’s highest valuation and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron values an Alternative Energy Smartphone for Cats start-up at $2,436,000,000,000
Bubbletron thinks an Alternative Energy Smartphone for Cats start-up is worth $2,436,000,000,000. What's your trillion-dollar idea?
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for reading, Shackers. We hope you have a great evening. Playing any good games? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola