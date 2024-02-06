Twitter competitor Bluesky drops invite-only sign-ups The relatively new social media platform is now available to anyone who wants to sign up without an invite code.

Social media app Bluesky has finally dropped the invite-only sign-up method and is now available for anyone to join. While Twitter has been floundering and scaring away advertisers under Elon Musk’s leadership, several alternatives have sprouted up in the last few years, one of which is Bluesky. Previously, the only way to get in was to secure an invite code, and while that wasn’t difficult, it did somewhat gate off the app from the mass public. Now, that gate has been taken down and anyone can sign up at their leisure.

Bluesky announced the decision to do away with invite code sign-ups in a blog post on the app’s website. From here on out, there’s no need to get your hands on an invite code to join Bluesky. Anyone can sign up for free without restriction.

“For the past year, we used invite codes to help us manage growth while we built features like moderation tooling, custom feeds, and more,” The Bluesky development team wrote. “Now, we’re ready for anyone to join.”

Bluesky actually shared its news about doing away with invite codes for signups on Twitter this week.

Source: Bluesky

Bluesky has been a blip on the radar of social media for quite a while now. With Twitter continually making questionable decisions under the reins of Musk, such as considering removing the Block function and launching lawsuits against groups studying hate speech on the platform, many users have been looking for a firm alternative to communicate with each other without mess Twitter has become. Since its launch, Bluesky claims to have 3 million users, even with the restrictive invite-only system.

It will be interesting to see if Bluesky picks up steam now that it’s open to all would-be users. Stay tuned as we continue to follow that and further social media apps for the latest updates.