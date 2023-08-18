Twitter (X) to get rid of the Block feature Blocking 'makes no sense' to Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has made a series of head-scratching decisions since acquiring Twitter late last year (including rebranding it to X), but his latest might be a topper. This morning, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will soon get rid of the Block feature, with the exception of DMs.

Elon Musk shared the news in a reply to a tweet earlier today. In response to a post from Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley that asked about the meritable difference between muting and blocking on the platform, Musk stated “Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs.” In a subsequent tweet, he clarified his stance on the matters, stating that “It makes no sense.”

The news quickly caused a stir among Twitter users, many of which pleaded to Musk to reconsider the decision. Many of them pointed out that Blocking can be useful for curtailing harassment and avoiding abusers. In response to a tweet criticizing the move to scrap Blocking, Musk suggested that people utilize the Mute feature instead. Muting will prevent you from seeing a person’s posts, but it doesn’t stop them from seeing, replying to, our quote tweeting yours.

Elon Musk neglected to share any additional details on his decision to get rid of Twitter’s Block feature — including when it will happen. With the amount of backlash he seems to be getting for the announcement, we’re curious to see if he reverses the decision, similar to what happened after he said that Light Mode would go away, and then users explained to him that some visually impaired people struggle to read white text on a dark background.

