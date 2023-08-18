New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Twitter (X) to get rid of the Block feature

Blocking 'makes no sense' to Elon Musk.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Twitter
9

Elon Musk has made a series of head-scratching decisions since acquiring Twitter late last year (including rebranding it to X), but his latest might be a topper. This morning, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will soon get rid of the Block feature, with the exception of DMs.

Elon Musk shared the news in a reply to a tweet earlier today. In response to a post from Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley that asked about the meritable difference between muting and blocking on the platform, Musk stated “Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs.” In a subsequent tweet, he clarified his stance on the matters, stating that “It makes no sense.”

The two Elon Musk tweets quoted in the paragraph above.

The news quickly caused a stir among Twitter users, many of which pleaded to Musk to reconsider the decision. Many of them pointed out that Blocking can be useful for curtailing harassment and avoiding abusers. In response to a tweet criticizing the move to scrap Blocking, Musk suggested that people utilize the Mute feature instead. Muting will prevent you from seeing a person’s posts, but it doesn’t stop them from seeing, replying to, our quote tweeting yours.

Elon Musk neglected to share any additional details on his decision to get rid of Twitter’s Block feature — including when it will happen. With the amount of backlash he seems to be getting for the announcement, we’re curious to see if he reverses the decision, similar to what happened after he said that Light Mode would go away, and then users explained to him that some visually impaired people struggle to read white text on a dark background.

As we continue to follow the latest developments at Twitter (X), stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 18, 2023 9:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Twitter (X) to get rid of the Block feature

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 18, 2023 9:52 AM

      X gon give it to ya

    • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 18, 2023 9:55 AM

      from a tech perspective there was some info about how people had hundreds of thousands of blocked accounts and the servers were overloading when creating a timeline for them something something just buy more servers hello

      https://www.blockpartyapp.com/ in its heyday would mass block mass accounts

      • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 18, 2023 9:59 AM

        Can't buy more servers if you ain't making any money.

      • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 18, 2023 10:01 AM

        I have like 20,000 accounts blocked lmao. Any time I got a promoted tweet I didn't want to see? blocked. Being able to block stuff made twitter usable and enjoyable for me after they moved to their dumb algorithm and tried to deprecate the your follows feed. If I hadn't already stopped using it, this would 100% get me to drop it now. Every time I look at X I usually end up blocking at least 5 people, usually more.

    • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 18, 2023 9:57 AM

      I just heard about this, lmao wtf. Elon is just speedrunning destroying all utility twitter ever had. He is determined to let people force you to see their bullshit if you use his dumb platform at all. Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuucccccccccccccccccccccckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Elon.

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 18, 2023 9:57 AM

      threads doing the rubbing hands meme everytime elon makes a dumb change

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 18, 2023 10:03 AM

      The only person I had blocked on Twitter was Musk.

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 18, 2023 10:12 AM

        yep, Musk and advertisers.

        100% he is getting rid of Block because someone told him how many people have him blocked.

    • barichnikov legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 18, 2023 10:14 AM

      clearly not because he is the most blocked account by a mile, couldn't be that!

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 18, 2023 10:17 AM

      Won't that get it pulled from the Apple Store? Doesn't Apple require that capability for social media apps? Pretty sure BouillonCubes had to add it to Evening Reading? Maybe it was just reporting that was required, not blocking.

      Either way, this is stupid but also not surprising.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        August 18, 2023 10:31 AM

        I don't know about Apple, but Google definitely requires a block function for apps with social features. Google Play delist likely coming fast if Elon finalizes this decision.

      • Clay legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 18, 2023 11:27 AM

        yep it does

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 18, 2023 10:23 AM

      If I have to see a bunch of posts from and about stupid fucking Elon, it'll make it easier to never go back. What a fucking chode.

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 18, 2023 10:26 AM

      In most cases mute is just as effective as block, however in harassment situations especially involving IRL harassment blocking someone so they can't see your posts is vital. So weird to get rid of it.

      • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 18, 2023 10:34 AM

        I thought with “mute” an undesirable person can still see and respond to your posts, so while you don’t see their reply, other people still do, so they can still stir up shit by replying to your posts

        • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 18, 2023 11:49 AM

          100%

          Mute just stops you from hearing them, Block stops them from hearing you in the first place.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 18, 2023 10:35 AM

        It's not weird, it's intentional. Their whole goal is to shove their trash ideas in your face no matter what. Force you to see it. The more that stuff is in the public eye over time the more it becomes "normal" and the less people question it.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 18, 2023 11:03 AM

        Mute is only solving the problem for yourself and not your followers

      • DeBurgo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 18, 2023 11:11 AM

        I just had a thought, how the hell does this work for protected accounts?

        Going protected is also how people would really lock down their account, but if you can't block accounts while going protected that makes protected useless. If they followed you before you went protected there would be no way to get rid of them?

    • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 18, 2023 10:38 AM

      I quit at the best time because every day I read a new article or something confirming I made the right choice

      • zehh legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 18, 2023 11:05 AM

        Same. At this point it's just endless popcorn.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 18, 2023 10:42 AM

      what a clown

Hello, Meet Lola