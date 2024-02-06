MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Collector's Edition highlights Black press San Diego Studio will donate a dollar to The Negro Leagues Museum for every Special Edition sold this year.

MLB The Show 23 put the spotlight on an important part of baseball history with the addition of the Negro Leagues mode, allowing players to step into the shoes of the sports’ often forgotten founding fathers. With this year’s installment, San Diego is looking to keep that momentum going, revealing MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Collector’s Edition as well as an initiative to donate to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

A new trailer and post to the PlayStation Blog gave us our first look at the Negro Leagues Collector’s Edition for MLB The Show 24. In addition to the legendary players themselves, San Diego studio is looking to celebrate Black press, the ones who preserved the history of the Negro Leagues, with this Collector’s Edition.

It includes a Negro Leagues hat from New Era, a Steelbook, and a slew of digital goodies also included in the game’s MVP and Digital Deluxe Editions. As an added incentive, San Diego Studio will donate $1 to The Negro Leagues Museum for each copy sold of any of MLB The Show 24’s special editions through the remainder of 2024.

The addition of The Negro Leagues was a major boon for MLB The Show 23, assisting it in winning the Shacknews Award for Best Sports Game last year. We look forward to seeing how MLB The Show 24 shakes out when it hits the diamond next month.