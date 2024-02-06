Ford (F) Model E EV segment lost $4.7 billion in 2023
In its Q4 2023 earnings report, Ford revealed that it lost $4.7 billion on its Model E EV segment.
Ford (F) reported its Q4 2023 earnings report on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. In the report, Ford reported that its Model E segment lost $4.7 billion in 2023.
Ford had this to say about its Model E segment in the Q4 2023 earnings report posted to its investor relations website:
Sales volumes of the F-150 Lightning pickup and Mustang Mach-E SUV both were up year-over-year and respectively the top-selling electric pickup and No. 3 most popular EV of any type in the U.S. for 2023.
While it sounds promising that wholesales and revenue were both up double-digits for the full year, it’s also notable that despite that the Model E segment lost $4.7 billion overall. In fact, Ford expects these losses to continue through 2024.
Ford's playing the long game here, right? They're actively monitoring and working with charging networks to help increase reliability and they're building their own facilities to produce EV parts and stuff? They continue to say they're investing and don't expect their EV division to be profitable yet?
