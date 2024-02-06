New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Ford (F) Model E EV segment lost $4.7 billion in 2023

In its Q4 2023 earnings report, Ford revealed that it lost $4.7 billion on its Model E EV segment.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
2

Ford (F) reported its Q4 2023 earnings report on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. In the report, Ford reported that its Model E segment lost $4.7 billion in 2023.

An after hours chart for Ford (F) after releasing its Q4 2023 earnings report

Ford had this to say about its Model E segment in the Q4 2023 earnings report posted to its investor relations website:

Sales volumes of the F-150 Lightning pickup and Mustang Mach-E SUV both were up year-over-year and respectively the top-selling electric pickup and No. 3 most popular EV of any type in the U.S. for 2023.

While it sounds promising that wholesales and revenue were both up double-digits for the full year, it’s also notable that despite that the Model E segment lost $4.7 billion overall. In fact, Ford expects these losses to continue through 2024.

For more financial reporting from the gaming and technology industries, stick with Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 6, 2024 2:18 PM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Ford (F) Model E EV segment lost $4.7 billion in 2023

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 6, 2024 2:31 PM

      Ford's playing the long game here, right? They're actively monitoring and working with charging networks to help increase reliability and they're building their own facilities to produce EV parts and stuff? They continue to say they're investing and don't expect their EV division to be profitable yet?

Hello, Meet Lola