Ford (F) Model E EV segment lost $4.7 billion in 2023 In its Q4 2023 earnings report, Ford revealed that it lost $4.7 billion on its Model E EV segment.

Ford (F) reported its Q4 2023 earnings report on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. In the report, Ford reported that its Model E segment lost $4.7 billion in 2023.

Ford had this to say about its Model E segment in the Q4 2023 earnings report posted to its investor relations website:

Ford Model e’s wholesales and revenue were both up at double-digit full-year rates. The start-up segment incurred a full-year EBIT loss of $4.7 billion, reflecting an extremely competitive pricing environment, along with strategic investments in the development of clean-sheet, next-generation EVs.

Sales volumes of the F-150 Lightning pickup and Mustang Mach-E SUV both were up year-over-year and respectively the top-selling electric pickup and No. 3 most popular EV of any type in the U.S. for 2023.

While it sounds promising that wholesales and revenue were both up double-digits for the full year, it’s also notable that despite that the Model E segment lost $4.7 billion overall. In fact, Ford expects these losses to continue through 2024.

At a segment level, the outlook is for full-year 2024 EBIT of at least $8 billion to $9 billion from Ford Pro and about $7 billion to $7.5 billion from Ford Blue; an EBIT loss of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion for Ford Model e; and earnings before taxes of about $1.5 billion from Ford Credit.

