New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - January 31, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our month of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Make Alisa lose her head

Tekken 8 has some wild easter eggs.

Save the gaming industry!

These guys are like comic book villains come to life.

Evil Mr. Finder

This is dark stuff.

Elmo is how old?

It's rude to ask a muppet their age.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is getting a demo!

This will probably be the first game I check out from Steam Next Fest.

Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-PT contest is coming!

This is gonna be dope. Can't wait!

New poster for Longlegs

The marketing for this movie has been top-tier. Everything I see about it freaks me out.

Remembering one of the action genre's most memorable monologues

If only the Taken series stopped with this movie.

New Vapor Series Xbox controllers

The design team continues to kill it with these controllers.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Radio Raheem holding up his rings that read
Do the right thing and play Bubbletron today!
Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola