Evening Reading - January 31, 2024

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sega of America to lay off 61 employees in March
- Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.11 notes fix melee finishers & health item quick access
- The Finals Update 1.6 patch notes add Steal the Spotlight event
- Palworld is Xbox Game Pass' biggest third-party launch ever
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Sonic X Shadow Generations gets fall release window
- Stellar Blade gets April 26 release date
- Silent Hill: The Short Message is free-to-play and out today
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach set for 2025 release on PS5
- Until Dawn comes to PS5 and PC later this year
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Make Alisa lose her head
Hold 1+2 during this victory pose to make Alisa's head fall pic.twitter.com/WXNqueQMDb— Amir | Anna for Tekken 8 ❤ (@Kitana_Nina) January 29, 2024
Tekken 8 has some wild easter eggs.
Save the gaming industry!
January 30, 2024
These guys are like comic book villains come to life.
Evil Mr. Finder
Drew like a dark, fucked up version of mr. finder haha. Just a glimpse into my dark reality. A full stare into my twisted perspective would make most simply go insane Imao pic.twitter.com/Glf9lHLPrr— matt (@computer_gay) January 30, 2024
This is dark stuff.
Elmo is how old?
https://t.co/YyCdFkmNcz pic.twitter.com/3cLvoWMCVC— Very Handsome Stranger 📼 (@UpAndAdam1999) January 30, 2024
It's rude to ask a muppet their age.
Tales of Kenzera: Zau is getting a demo!
I've got something to share. pic.twitter.com/ib5McNHEIh— Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) January 30, 2024
This will probably be the first game I check out from Steam Next Fest.
Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-PT contest is coming!
Stage is set! Let’s get it @sabrina_i20 ! pic.twitter.com/aeHEVxgMiZ— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 30, 2024
This is gonna be dope. Can't wait!
New poster for Longlegs
First poster for ‘LONGLEGS’, a new horror movies starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 30, 2024
Releasing in theaters later this year. pic.twitter.com/p6WAedBJNl
The marketing for this movie has been top-tier. Everything I see about it freaks me out.
Remembering one of the action genre's most memorable monologues
One of the most iconic speeches in modern cinema was released 15 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/N9poJ7KRIK— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 30, 2024
If only the Taken series stopped with this movie.
New Vapor Series Xbox controllers
A burst of color and fun 💥🎮— Xbox (@Xbox) January 31, 2024
The all-new Vapor Series now available with Xbox Design Lab. Get one: https://t.co/P9UnR0mcL9 pic.twitter.com/0spIHaf7fx
The design team continues to kill it with these controllers.
