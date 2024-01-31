Evening Reading - January 31, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our month of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Make Alisa lose her head

Hold 1+2 during this victory pose to make Alisa's head fall pic.twitter.com/WXNqueQMDb — Amir 🪭 | Anna for Tekken 8 ❤ (@Kitana_Nina) January 29, 2024

Tekken 8 has some wild easter eggs.

Save the gaming industry!

These guys are like comic book villains come to life.

Evil Mr. Finder

Drew like a dark, fucked up version of mr. finder haha. Just a glimpse into my dark reality. A full stare into my twisted perspective would make most simply go insane Imao pic.twitter.com/Glf9lHLPrr — matt (@computer_gay) January 30, 2024

This is dark stuff.

Elmo is how old?

It's rude to ask a muppet their age.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is getting a demo!

I've got something to share. pic.twitter.com/ib5McNHEIh — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) January 30, 2024

This will probably be the first game I check out from Steam Next Fest.

Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-PT contest is coming!

This is gonna be dope. Can't wait!

New poster for Longlegs

First poster for ‘LONGLEGS’, a new horror movies starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.



Releasing in theaters later this year. pic.twitter.com/p6WAedBJNl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 30, 2024

The marketing for this movie has been top-tier. Everything I see about it freaks me out.

Remembering one of the action genre's most memorable monologues

One of the most iconic speeches in modern cinema was released 15 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/N9poJ7KRIK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 30, 2024

If only the Taken series stopped with this movie.

New Vapor Series Xbox controllers

A burst of color and fun 💥🎮



The all-new Vapor Series now available with Xbox Design Lab. Get one: https://t.co/P9UnR0mcL9 pic.twitter.com/0spIHaf7fx — Xbox (@Xbox) January 31, 2024

The design team continues to kill it with these controllers.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Do the right thing and play Bubbletron today!

Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.