The Finals Update 1.6 patch notes add Steal the Spotlight event The Finals' midseason update brings new content and balance tweaks galore.

The Finals is trucking along with its inaugural season, and Embark Studios has deployed the latest patch to commemorate the halfway point. Update 1.6 for The Finals is out now and adds a new game mode as well as some balance adjustments. Let’s take a look.

The Finals Update 1.6 patch notes



Source: Embark Studios

The following patch notes for The Finals were shared on the game’s Steam page today.

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Dome Shield

Dome Shields will now use squad colors if the ‘Use Enemy Squad Colors’ setting is enabled

Vanishing Bomb

Increased the invisibility interrupt grace period for teammates from 0.65s to 0.8s (+)

Increased the invisibility interrupt grace period for the player from 0s to 0.35s (+)

Increased the duration of Vanishing Bomb invisibility on teammates from 5s to 6s (+)

Zipline

Improved placement validation for ziplines, making them easier to deploy

Maps: Las Vegas

General

Added some cover to the side of kitchen trolleys to make them easier to use

Replaced the zipline between Eastwood and Decora with a jump pad

Moved various cover pieces to avoid gaps in cover

Moved various chairs to make traversal easier

Removed Turrets & Tripwires map variant in Quick Cash, Bank It, Tournament, and Ranked Tournament modes while we fix various bugs and re-evaluate the gameplay design

Argon Casino

Removed some of the monitors in the casino so some doors are easier to see

Added an extra door to make traversal easier

Updated some Vault spawn locations and added cover to some of them

Eastwood Casino

Updated exit points on various ziplines to make it easier to access rooftops

Added decals to some windows to make the glass more visible

Rearranged the aircon units to create more cover on the roof

Adjusted the position of some cashout locations

Glamora Casino

Removed some chairs so it's easier to jump in and out of cashier booths

Removed some chairs and railings in the theatre to make traversal easier

Various other small fixes and balance tweaks

Specializations

Mesh Shield

The Mesh Shield will now use squad colors if the ‘Use Enemy Squad Colors’ setting is enabled

Recon Senses

Added a range limit to Recon Senses set to 30m. Players outside of this range will not be detected

Players detected by Recon Senses will now see ‘Detected’ warning text on their HUD

Dev Note: Recon Senses have become much more common in the meta than we intended and can cause confusion for some newer players. The reduction in range and the warning given to detected players will bring the ability’s power back in line with other Specializations

Content And Bug Fixes

Animation

Fixed some small issues with the LH1 reload and Goo Gun inspect animations

Updated reload animations when aiming down sights to add slightly more movement to them

Audio

Updated footstep audio and mix for the player, teammates, and enemies

Dev note: It should now be clearer for players to tell friendly players apart from enemies and their own footsteps

Fixed an issue where the spawn sound effect could be cut off when respawning

Updated various VO lines

Various VO bug fixes

Career Rank

Added 10 more levels to the Career Rank along with additional rewards. Max rank is now 50.

Characters

Fixed an issue where characters could have their legs bent backward on some screens

Controller

Added Gyro aiming options for PS5 DualSense and PS4 DualShock controllers

Fixed an issue with aim assistance sensitivity reduction that caused almost no sensitivity reduction to be applied to targets closer to the player than 20m

Reduced input latency on PS5

Emotes

Fixed an issue that prevented the player emoting while crouched

Gadgets

Defibrillators

Fixed an issue where player statues could not be targeted for revives when lying in foliage

Fixed an issue where player statues could not be targeted for revives when carried

Fixed various issues with placement distances on deployable Gadgets

Fixed an issue where turret parts could collide with each other, causing strange behavior when placed on barrels

Game Modes

General

Added ‘Steal the Spotlight’ event mode

Added the ability for players to customize their contestant Loadout for all Weapons, Gadgets, and Specializations during the match lobby at the start of each match in all game modes

Ranked Tournament

Lowered the number of rounds required to play Ranked Tournament from 60 to 45 (-)

Dev note: With the improvements we’ve made to fair play and banning, the threshold required to enter Ranked Tournaments doesn’t need to be quite so high.



Solo Bank It

Disabled the experimental Solo Bank It mode

Maps

Monaco

Made night and night storm weather conditions slightly less dark on Monaco for OLEDs

Tweaked LOD settings on some trees in Monaco to reduce popping on low settings

Movement

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in encroached spaces

Fixed an issue where players would fail wall jumps if they pressed and held jump too early in a vault sequence

Fixed an issue where the player would cancel a slide if aiming down sights was triggered from toggled crouch

Security

Made various improvements to security and cheat detection

Settings

Increased default FOV from 71 to 81 (new installations only)

UI

Added Career Rank screen where players can see rewards earned by gaining rank

Added new tournament overview screen to tournament modes

Added new Event Contracts to the Contracts screen

Updated the size of ranked icons

Fixed wrapping issues on Contracts during the end-of-round sequence

Decreased duration of Vault objective markers on round start

Made various improvements to contextual ping accuracy, making them more accurate

Various bug fixes to the UI

Added additional item tutorial videos for the following items:

APS Turret

Gas Grenade

Glitch Grenade

Glitch Trap

Goo Gun

Motion Sensor

Pyro Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Sonar Grenade

Thermal Vision

VFX

Added new impact effects when friendly players shoot each other, instead of the coin effects, as this could cause confusion for players

Updated collision on coin death effects to reduce the number of coins that can fall through floors

Various polish improvements to coin death effects

Optimization pass on the gas canister explosion effects

Weapons

Increased the size of various grenade projectiles, to make them easier to see in combat

Fixed some issues where AoE damage could be wrongly invalidated, causing no damage to be done

Fixed an exploit where melee weapons could be swung faster than intended

Fixed an issue that prevented C4 and Mines from being picked up when placed on a throwable object that had been picked up

That’s everything in the 1.6 update for The Finals. Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest guides and updates on The Finals.