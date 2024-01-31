Sega of America to lay off 61 employees in March The layoffs constitute 10 percent of the overall company staff.

Sega of America is one of the latest gaming companies to face layoffs in a year already full of them. The company is said to be cutting 61 employees, which will constitute about 10 percent of Sega of America’s workforce. The layoffs are expected to be finalized in late March.

The layoffs at Sega of America were reported via a user on ResetEra, who spotted them on layoff watchdog Twitter What Layoff? According to What Layoff?, the Sega of America staff cuts were confirmed via a California WARN notice. California’s WARN Act (short for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) requires businesses to file a 60 day notice before the events of a mass layoff. Specifically, this WARN notice implies the layoffs will be formally complete by March 8, 2024.

According to What Layoffs? Twitter, Sega of America will complete a mass layoff of 61 employees on March 8, 2024.

Source: What Layoffs?

Sega of America then becomes part of a massive wave of job terminations that have shaken up the entire video game industry. Earlier this week, Eidos Montreal was forced to layoff 97 employees and supposedly canceled a Deus Ex game as part of parent company Embracer Group’s cost cuts and restructuring. Last week, Riot Games killed around 530 jobs and Microsoft laid off around 1,900 employees. There have been plenty more before that as well throughout January alone.

With so many jobs being cut, one wonders when the gaming industries biggest companies will stabilize. In the meantime, Shacknews wishes the best to those affected at Sega of America.