Death Stranding 2: On The Beach set for 2025 release on PS5 In case anyone was worried, this new look at Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has plenty of Kojima weirdness.

PlayStation's State of Play for January raised plenty of eyebrows with a look at the next Hideo Kojima joint. While he's got a lot on his plate, it looks like he's still making plenty of time for the follow-up to Death Stranding. Viewers were given a new look at Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, the sequel to the 2019 dystopian hit, and it has plenty of that Kojima weirdness that people have come to expect.

This extended look at Death Stranding 2: On The Beach was nearly ten minutes and checked in on Sam Porter Bridges. He's continuing his mission to unite the world, but he's not traveling alone. First of all, he has a Bridge baby that he's bringing along for the ride. He also has a strange puppet, who appears to move at a weird framerate and is demonic, for some reason. Have I mentioned this is a Hideo Kojima game?

"In Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA," reads the post on the Kojima Productions website. "Sam — with companions by his side — sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again."



Source: Kojima Productions

This is the first anybody has seen of Death Stranding 2 since its initial reveal at The Game Awards 2022. Norman Reedus returns as Sam Porter Bridges and he's joined by a cast that includes Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and even Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is set to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 in 2025.