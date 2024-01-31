Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations Qualcomm managed to comfortably clear financial expectations in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

The busy week of earnings news continues with Qualcomm (QCOM) reporting its results for the latest quarter. The technology company managed to kick off its fiscal year in a positive fashion, beating both earning and revenue expectations for the quarter.

Qualcomm’s Q1 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company brought in $9.9 billion in revenue, easily clearing the expectation of $9.5 billion. As for earnings-per-share, Qualcomm totaled $2.75/share against a $2.45/share expectation.



Source: Getty Images

“We are extremely pleased to report strong quarterly results, with revenues and EPS exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “Looking ahead, we are building on this momentum with our leading Snapdragon platforms and technology differentiation in connectivity, computing and on-device generative AI, across Handsets, Automotive, PC, XR and Industrial IoT.”

The results of Qualcomm's latest earnings were enough to give the stock a substantial bump in after-hours trading, reaching as high as $153.26 after ending the day at $148.51.