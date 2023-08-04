Evening Reading - August 4, 2023 (EVO edition)

Hello, friends! I am coming to you LIVE from EVO in Las Vegas! Even offsite, I'm here to bring you a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Join us next week for Devolver Delayed, the first ever showcase celebrating games that are courageously moving into 2024.



August 7 at 8AM Pacifichttps://t.co/jw0wwIH6fM pic.twitter.com/kNa0SFVETM — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 4, 2023

The Pokemon Company won't be the only ones with a presentation. Devolver Digital has something to... show?

Here's a first story trailer for Last Train Home from THQ Nordic.

And take a vacation with Mario Kart Tour.

Scenes from EVO 2023

Amazing wide angles of players at #Evo2023 pic.twitter.com/1MS3kin2m8 — Team Spooky (@teamspooky) August 4, 2023

A record number of participants have arrived at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The @Cygames_EN dev panel gave a special treat for all Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fans!



We got a first look at gameplay for the newcomer, Nier, and a teaser for the next character joining the roster: Grimnir!https://t.co/pRm0CRum2y | #Evo2023 pic.twitter.com/BL3MWzvt7l — EVO (@EVO) August 4, 2023

Granblue Fantasy Versus fans got to eat at the first EVO panel of the day.

SURPRISE!!! 🧽



I was able to work with some of the @NickBrawlGame Devs to voice this video.



The game looks incredibly fun and I can’t wait for everyone to play it.



Check out some of the new features of Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/N06bwnAYxW — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) August 4, 2023

There may be no Smash at EVO, but Hungrybox still had something to do on this Friday.

Announced live at @EVO , it's the return of the SKULLGIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES!



With a completely new production team, the SGCS is going to be bigger than ever! We'll have more news soon, but 2024 is going to be BIG for competitive Skullgirls!#Skullgirls #sgcs2024 pic.twitter.com/ynB0n8zXuo — Skullgirls (@Skullgirls) August 4, 2023

Skullgirls cannot die!

We are excited to announce that we are licensing the incredible Snapnet netcode solution built by @HighHorseGames. This server-based rollback solution will be the backbone of online play in Rivals 2. pic.twitter.com/P5Ac97lp2u — Aether Studios (@StudiosofAether) August 4, 2023

Her trusty plant companion Lily is back, along with 2 new flora friends Terry and Poppy. Catch a short showcase of all her moves going on right now at https://t.co/cIoYLUnjyI pic.twitter.com/u51Bs6cXHS — Aether Studios (@StudiosofAether) August 4, 2023

Rivals 2 is getting ready for its 2024 and it's going to do online play right. Plus, a fan-favorite character has returned.

Leroy Smith's popularity is undeniable and we're stoked for Tekken 8.

I still can't believe how some of my personal moments have become FGC staples. Seeing this as part of the actual Evo stuff is surreal. pic.twitter.com/udAVOZa0J1 — Kane Blueriver @ EVO (@KaneBlueriverCL) August 4, 2023

Top Marvel player KaneBlueRiver goes down memory lane.

I see they got some of the classic shots up in in here #Evo2023 pic.twitter.com/87D6KtDyT1 — Alex Valle ➡️⬇️↘️+👊 (@TheAlexValle) August 4, 2023

The ageless Alex Valle is also in the house.

Never gets old seeing your work printed big like this 🥰🥰🥰#EVO2023 pic.twitter.com/SoRF0BnQG8 — Steph 📸 @ #EVO2023 🇺🇸 (@Vexanie) August 4, 2023

Ms. Vexanie, one of the most prolific esports photographers in the game.

OMG, #EVO2023 IS HERE!!! This is my first time doing Artist Alley here AHHHH! It's been 3 years and I finally got in! What a dream come true!! Come thru at Table B82A and don't be shy to say hi ~ ✨️💖✨️ pic.twitter.com/EdUj4hvsfq — Jasmyne 🍙 🔜 EVO (@JasmenRice) August 4, 2023

As always, support artists! Buy from your local artist alley today!

Gold letters already coming out on Day 1, courtesy of NuckleDu.

Few understand the importance of community to the FGC more than Justin Wong. (Or Persia, for that matter.)

Nothing but the Hotfix

Kingdom Hearts runs don't get much harder than this, so check this one out. GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai analyzes the game essence of shooting games dating all the way back to classic arcade titles like Space Invaders.

This week in Shaqnews

.@SHAQ is one of one. ☝️



John Salley breaks down why Shaq is the most impressive specimen he played with.



Watch all episodes of #KGCertified on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/8RB3VjkdqR — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) August 4, 2023

Kevin Garnett and John Salley talk about the greatness of Shaq.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The big day for Jey Uso has arrived. Can he prevail over Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat? Find out at SummerSlam tomorrow night!

Tonight in video game music

Yoann Garel and DJ Cutman take you through a breezy day in Mabe Village in this Link's Awakening remix.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!