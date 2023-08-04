New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 4, 2023 (EVO edition)

We bring you scenes from the biggest fighting game tournament in the world in this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Hello, friends! I am coming to you LIVE from EVO in Las Vegas! Even offsite, I'm here to bring you a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The Pokemon Company won't be the only ones with a presentation. Devolver Digital has something to... show?

Here's a first story trailer for Last Train Home from THQ Nordic.

And take a vacation with Mario Kart Tour.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Scenes from EVO 2023

A record number of participants have arrived at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Granblue Fantasy Versus fans got to eat at the first EVO panel of the day.

There may be no Smash at EVO, but Hungrybox still had something to do on this Friday.

Skullgirls cannot die!

Rivals 2 is getting ready for its 2024 and it's going to do online play right. Plus, a fan-favorite character has returned.

Leroy Smith's popularity is undeniable and we're stoked for Tekken 8.

Top Marvel player KaneBlueRiver goes down memory lane.

The ageless Alex Valle is also in the house.

Ms. Vexanie, one of the most prolific esports photographers in the game.

As always, support artists! Buy from your local artist alley today!

Gold letters already coming out on Day 1, courtesy of NuckleDu.

Few understand the importance of community to the FGC more than Justin Wong. (Or Persia, for that matter.)

Nothing but the Hotfix

Kingdom Hearts runs don't get much harder than this, so check this one out. GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai analyzes the game essence of shooting games dating all the way back to classic arcade titles like Space Invaders.

This week in Shaqnews

Kevin Garnett and John Salley talk about the greatness of Shaq.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The big day for Jey Uso has arrived. Can he prevail over Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat? Find out at SummerSlam tomorrow night!

Tonight in video game music

Yoann Garel and DJ Cutman take you through a breezy day in Mabe Village in this Link's Awakening remix.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola