Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes announced at EVO 2023 The developers at French Bread are back with the sequel to its much-beloved 2012 fighting game.

EVO 2023 is kicking off strong in its announcements and Melty Blood and Under Night In-Birth devs French Bread had the honor of being among the first to make new announcements. Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes is officially on the way. Announced during the events of EVO 2023, the game is set to come to consoles and PC in 2024 and will mark the final chapter of the “Hollow Night” storyline.

French Bread officially announced Under Night In-Birth 2 with a press release and trailer on August 4, 2023, during the events of EVO 2023. An official sequel to the game, rather than the regular upgrades the original Under Night In-Birth has received, Sys:Celes will release on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2024. It brings a grand new chapter of the story into play that will conclude the storyline introduced in 2012. It also brings back 21 playable characters, new characters, and a wealth of new balances, moves, and systems to spice up the action, including a simple controls system that should help beginners get into the game and pull off stylish combos in no time. Perhaps most importantly, it will also have rollback netcode from launch.

This marks a big day for French Bread. Under Night In-Birth has been kicking around for years and been an interesting part of the fighting game scene with several appearances at EVO and other fighting game tournaments. The last major update for Under Night was in 2019 when Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] was revealed at EVO, but that was, again, an update to the original game. With a fresh foundation to start from, Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes should be a delightful step forward for the series and hopefully exciting for longtime fans.

With only a 2024 window announced for Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes at this time, stay tuned for more details and updates on the game as they drop. Be sure to stay tuned for our other EVO 2023 coverage throughout the weekend as well.