Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #1 patch notes

Larian Studios has issued the first Hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally hit full release for PC players, and has instantly become one of the most popular titles on Steam. Developer Larian Studios has already targeted and addressed a slew of bugs and issues that have popped up in the RPG. Take a look at the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #1.
Larian Studios posted the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #1 on Steam. The changes are now live for players on PC.
Crashes and Blockers
- Fixed possibly getting stuck in a dialogue in the first confrontation with a major boss.
- Fixed a rare issue where player character states would not update properly after dying.
- Fixed a crash that could occur related to one of Astarion's cinematic dialogues in the endgame.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when loading an old savegame while at Last Light.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using the brain reader in the Colony.
- Fixed an issue that could cause you to get stuck in a loading screen when loading a savegame after dying.
- Fixed a blocker during Character Creation preventing you from progressing if you chose a Zariel tiefling as your Guardian.
- Fixed a potential crash triggered by the light system.
- Added an error message to prevent crashes being caused by mods when starting the game.
- Disabled Larian Account cross-saves temporarily to solve an issue blocking loads and saves. Steam cross-saves are unaffected.
- Fixed a startup crash with the Steam API.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when quick-loading a game while a container or corpse was open for looting.
- Fixed a crash that could happen if an item unlocked a spell for a game entity without stats.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when switching a race or a class in Character Creation.
- Fixed potential crashes that could occur when closing screens like the options menu or when ending dialogues.
- Fixed a potential crash when an enemy tries to use the Motivator during combat in the Steel Watch Foundry.
- Fixed a blocker that could occur if you choose to attack the Emperor during a dialogue after you side with him.
- Fixed a crash in PhysX.
Multiplayer
- Players will now correctly join cinematic dialogues that require all players to be present if they were listening in previously.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to listen in on private dialogues using the context menu.
- Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck and not be able to join a dialogue if someone else is already in a dialogue.
Gameplay
- Fixed hair physics on drow and elf male strong body types.
- Fixed an issue causing phase spiders to skip their turn in combat if they're standing on a web that's been destroyed.
- Fixed an issue with dice rolling, where retrying could cause the roll to fail if you were applying bonuses and clicking really fast.
- Duplicate spells no longer appear on followers' hotbars and you can no longer customise their radial menus. (Important to note: followers are not companions or full party members.)
- Fixed Dark Urge randomisation in Character Creation for non-white dragonborn characters.
- Fixed an issue preventing you from interacting with Withers in one of the camp locations.
UI
- Fixed issues in cinematic dialogues when listening in.
- Fixed an issue causing the character models for half-orcs, dragonborn, and half-elves to not update correctly when unequipping armour in the character sheet.
- Fixed some issues with prepared spells during Level Up, when multiclassing.
- Hid the version number during dialogues.
- Fixed splitscreen cinematics showing sampling garbage.
Audio
- Fixed audio issues with grunts, shouts, and moans across gameplay and cinematics.
- Fixed a line being cut off when speaking to the Restless Myconid in the Underdark.
- Removed a clicking sound during the credits.
- Fixed audio levels in a dialogue with Mayrina in the Lower City.
Engine
- Fixed a bug causing textures to appear in bright, neon colours.
- Fixed a splitscreen issue causing characters to remain invisible after a dialogue ends.
- Fixed an aspect ratio issue when FSR is active during splitscreen.
- Fixed surface texture details not updating when changing Texture Detail in the game video options.
Cinematics
- Fixed characters looking in the wrong direction in a dialogue with Mizora.
- Fixed the Emperor turning backwards in an endgame cinematic.
- Fixed a camera issue with the deep rothé.
- Fixed camera and lighting issues with the strange ox at Last Light.
- Fixed a blank screen in the cinematic when you put on one of Auntie Ethel's masks.
- The nautiloid crash scene will now play even if your avatar is dead and a companion used the transponder instead.
- Fixed an issue with clipping characters in a cinematic dialogue in the Colony.
- Fixed the avatar's head popping into place in a dialogue in the Colony.
- Fixed Cazador's staff disappearing in a cinematic dialogue.
- Fixed a camera that was zoomed in too far on a wolf.
- Fixed Lae'zel's head popping in a dialogue with Vlaakith.
- Fixed Orin and her victim clipping into an altar.
- Fixed a blocked camera in the dialogue with Lunkbug and Laridda.
- Fixed companions disappearing the morning after the Dark Urge gives into a particular Urge.
- Fixed lighting issues in a scene with Z'rell at Moonrise Towers.
- Fixed Araj's hands clipping when talking to her in the Lower City.
- Fixed some companions being visible in the background of dialogues where they shouldn't be.
- Fixed Ketheric's corpse standing back up in an idle pose.
- Fixed a blocked camera in the dialogue with the ogres at the Blighted Village.
- Fixed Raphael popping during the dialogue with the orthon.
- Fixed camera, audio, and character movement issues in the dialogue with the monk's amulet.
- Fixed a looping animation in the cinematic dialogue with the Brewer.
- Fixed half-orc hirelings clipping when speaking to the pale individuals in Fraygo's Flophouse.
- Fixed male halfling Dark Urge's hand clipping through his body when lying down.
- Fixed lighting issues in the endgame cinematic.
- Fixed Jaheira having jittering and popping hands in a dialogue in the Lower City.
- Fixed a repeating animation on the submersible.
- Fixed Wyll looking in the wrong direction when recruited.
- Added reactions to the player character's face when talking to the ox in Last Light.
- Fixed clipping between two Zealots of the Absolute in the Colony.
- Fixed popping issues with Cazador in several dialogues with Astarion.
- Fixed some issues with where characters are facing, animations, and cameras in the final combat cinematic.
Spoiler Warning: The following patch notes were spoiler-tagged by Larian as they reference specific characters and locations in the story. Read at your own risk.
- Fixed Jaheira's youngest daughter clipping in a cinematic dialogue.
- Ravengard is no longer missing from a dialogue involving all the allies you've made.
- You no longer look like you're walking through Sceleritas Fel in the Temple of Bhaal.
- Fixed issues with animations, clipping, and camera shots in the romantic scene in the House of Hope.
- Fixed some lines being cut off when speaking to Ravengard in Wyrm's Crossing.
- Lae'zel no longer floats in a cinematic dialogue in the Temple of Bhaal.
