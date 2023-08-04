New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 4: PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2

The second part of the PlayStation Summer Sale has begun and it includes a rare discount on God of War Ragnarok.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

PlayStation is continuing its Summer Sale, but there are a few changes. Some titles have rotated out, while others have seen their vanilla versions return to full price in favor of discounts on their deluxe edition counterparts. One thing to note is that some of PlayStation's other first-party hits are now on sale, led by God of War Ragnarok. This is only the second time since its release last year that Ragnarok has been discounted, so make sure to dive in.

Elsewhere, Xbox is celebrating two big events with sales for Evo and QuakeCon. Be sure to check out what they have. Lastly, Nintendo has deals for the Resident Evil franchise, including the Cloud versions. Make sure you have a strong internet connection if you're grabbing those.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola