Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 4: PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2

PlayStation is continuing its Summer Sale, but there are a few changes. Some titles have rotated out, while others have seen their vanilla versions return to full price in favor of discounts on their deluxe edition counterparts. One thing to note is that some of PlayStation's other first-party hits are now on sale, led by God of War Ragnarok. This is only the second time since its release last year that Ragnarok has been discounted, so make sure to dive in.

Elsewhere, Xbox is celebrating two big events with sales for Evo and QuakeCon. Be sure to check out what they have. Lastly, Nintendo has deals for the Resident Evil franchise, including the Cloud versions. Make sure you have a strong internet connection if you're grabbing those.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.