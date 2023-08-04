Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 4: PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2

PlayStation is continuing its Summer Sale, but there are a few changes. Some titles have rotated out, while others have seen their vanilla versions return to full price in favor of discounts on their deluxe edition counterparts. One thing to note is that some of PlayStation's other first-party hits are now on sale, led by God of War Ragnarok. This is only the second time since its release last year that Ragnarok has been discounted, so make sure to dive in.
Elsewhere, Xbox is celebrating two big events with sales for Evo and QuakeCon. Be sure to check out what they have. Lastly, Nintendo has deals for the Resident Evil franchise, including the Cloud versions. Make sure you have a strong internet connection if you're grabbing those.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Blue Fire - FREE!
- Inertial Drift - FREE!
- When the Past was Around - FREE!
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- DLCs and Season Passes are on sale during the Xbox Ultimate Game Add-on Sale.
- EVO Fighting Sale
- Crash Team Rumble [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sifu [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox EVO Fighting Sale.
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi Rush [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox QuakeCon Sale.
- Retro & Couch Co-op
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $5.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Retro & Couch Co-op Sale.
- Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Far Cry Primal Apex Edition - $11.54 (67% off)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $37.49 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale (Part 2)
- God of War Ragnarok [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Crash Team Rumble [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition [PS5/PS4] - $79.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $67.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $56.24 (25% off)
- Tchia [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dredge [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition [PS5] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $47.49 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [PS5] - $31.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $35.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $26.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (33% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Soulstice [PS5] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration [PS5] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PGA Tour 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dreams - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 8/10)
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Cloud Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud Edition - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $7.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $24.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
