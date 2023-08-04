Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 4: QuakeCon begins early

QuakeCon isn't happening for another week, but don't tell that to the PC gaming storefronts. Every major shop is offering the best from Bethesda and the original studios that helped make games like Quake, Doom, and Wolfenstein into household names. Find deals on the classics, as well as newer school hits like Hi-Fi RUSH, The Elder Scrolls Online, and more.
Elsewhere, Steam is also having a big sale on some of the games being featured during this weekend's big EVO tournament, as well as some other great fighting games. GOG.com is offering the best from Devolver Digital. Humble Bundle has a ridiculously strong Jackbox Party Pack bundle. The Ubisoft Store has the best of Assassin's Creed. And the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale rolls on with new deals on games from Rockstar and 2K.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Loop Hero - FREE until 8/10
- Bloons TD 6 - FREE until 8/10
- QuakeCon Sale
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Prey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.64 (67% off)
- Doom 2 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Teslagrad 2, Backfirewall_, Fall of Porcupine, Teslagrad Remastered, Terracotta, Owlboy, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance + Band of Bastards DLC, The Ascent, Rain World, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Patch Quest, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe, Unity of Command 2, Hero's Hour, and Ancestors Legacy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- System Shock [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.74 (21% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $15.39 (78% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from the Fanatical QuakeCon Sale.
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $29.39 (27% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $22.76 (28% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $12.63 (79% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.37 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $8.37 (79% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $16.77 (66% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.27 (79% off)
- Rage 2 [Steam] - $8.37 (79% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $4.94 (88% off)
- Quake 4 [Steam] - $4.13 (72% off)
- More from the Gamebillet QuakeCon Sale.
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.78 (74% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (47% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.97 (20% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.97 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.25 (57% off)
- Watch Dogs: Leigon [Ubisoft] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $6.86 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $21.11 (30% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (65% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $5.27 (87% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.80 (71% off)
- Quake 4 [Steam] - $4.35 (71% off)
- More from the Gamersgate QuakeCon Sale.
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.88 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
GamesPlanet
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (36% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $5.75 (81% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- QuakeCon 2023 Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.64 (67% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the GOG.com QuakeCon 2023 Sale.
- Devolver Publisher Sale
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Terra Nil - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $17.49 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $12.99 (35% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the GOG.com Devolver Publisher Sale.
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $9.91 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Undertale - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JULY17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $34.39 (31% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.99 (32% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom - $50.99 (36% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $14.88 (79% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.38 (79% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein [Steam] - $1.70 (66% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming QuakeCon Sale.
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.03 (72% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- Only Up! [Steam] - $5.59 (30% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $18.71 (38% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $14.03 (30% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie [Steam] - $17.02 (43% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $28.37 (53% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $23.80 (66% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $7.08 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $20 or more to get The Jackbox Party Pack 9, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Starter, Quiplash 2, and Fibbage XL. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 for Drift21, Automobilista, rFactor 2, NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more for Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate: Forces of Good and Evil, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more for Assemble with Care and A Short Hike. Pay $8 or more to also receive Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Lemon Cake, and Garden Story. Pay $13 or more to also receive Hero Comes Niko, Witchy Life Story, and Cat Cafe Manager. These activate on Steam.
- Roam the Realm Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete Bundle [Steam] - $15.39 (45% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Roam the Realm Sale.
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 4 [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's QuakeCon Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.50 (70% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Assassin's Creed Sale.
Steam
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Atomic Heart - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.59 (34% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- EVO Sale
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $12.37 (83% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Steam EVO Sale.
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Deathloop - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $25.95 (79% off)
- Rage 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the Steam QuakeCon Sale.
- EA Game All Day Sale
- Dead Space - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam EA Game All Day Sale.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Two Point Campus - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 4: QuakeCon begins early