Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 4: QuakeCon begins early

QuakeCon isn't happening for another week, but don't tell that to the PC gaming storefronts. Every major shop is offering the best from Bethesda and the original studios that helped make games like Quake, Doom, and Wolfenstein into household names. Find deals on the classics, as well as newer school hits like Hi-Fi RUSH, The Elder Scrolls Online, and more.

Elsewhere, Steam is also having a big sale on some of the games being featured during this weekend's big EVO tournament, as well as some other great fighting games. GOG.com is offering the best from Devolver Digital. Humble Bundle has a ridiculously strong Jackbox Party Pack bundle. The Ubisoft Store has the best of Assassin's Creed. And the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale rolls on with new deals on games from Rockstar and 2K.

World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Teslagrad 2, Backfirewall_, Fall of Porcupine, Teslagrad Remastered, Terracotta, Owlboy, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance + Band of Bastards DLC, The Ascent, Rain World, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Patch Quest, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe, Unity of Command 2, Hero's Hour, and Ancestors Legacy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Use the coupon code JULY17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $20 or more to get The Jackbox Party Pack 9, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Starter, Quiplash 2, and Fibbage XL. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 for Drift21, Automobilista, rFactor 2, NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more for Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate: Forces of Good and Evil, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more for Assemble with Care and A Short Hike. Pay $8 or more to also receive Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Lemon Cake, and Garden Story. Pay $13 or more to also receive Hero Comes Niko, Witchy Life Story, and Cat Cafe Manager. These activate on Steam.

