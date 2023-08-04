Pokemon Presents showcase announced for next week The Pokemon Company teased a cryptic purple logo when revealing its next showcase.

We’re set to learn more about what’s going on in the world of Pokemon next week as a special showcase has been announced. The next Pokemon Presents will air on August 8, 2023, and feature news and updates on what fans can look forward to. The Pokemon Company has also left some cryptic clues about what we can expect to see announced.

The Pokemon Company announced in a tweet that the next Pokemon Presents would take place on August 8, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. The company also confirmed that the showcase will run for 35 minutes, which is about 10 minutes longer than the showcase that was held on Pokemon Day earlier this year. We’re just months away from the arrival of The Teal Mask, the first of two DLC expansions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so we expect a good chunk of the showcase to focus on this new content.



Source: The Pokemon Company

In a really interesting move, The Pokemon Company is outright leaving cryptic clues in the announcement of the upcoming showcase. The video begins with the standard Pokemon Presents graphic, before glitching out into a neon purple logo against a black background. Taking a closer look, the “M” in Pokemon is the first letter to appear on screen when the logo glitches, which has led fans to speculate that we could get an announcement relating to Mew or Mewtwo. Others have pointed out the neon logo’s similarity to the one used for the Detective Pikachu movie, which also featured Mewtwo as its primary villain.

Whatever The Pokemon Company is cooking up, it won’t be long until we find out. We’re less than a week away from the August 8 Pokemon Presents. Stick with us here on Shacknews for all your updates on the Pokemon universe.