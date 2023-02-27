The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC will release in two parts this year.

During the latest Pokemon Presents, Game Freak officially revealed the future of content for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will take players on a new adventure, expanding the story and adding to the Pokedex. The DLC will come out this year and is being released in two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC reveal happened at the very end of the February Pokemon Presents presentation. The first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, will be released in Fall 2023. This chapter will see players traveling to the land of Kitakami for a school trip. The second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disk, is targeting a winter 2023 release. Here, players will study as exchange students at Blueberry Academy. The Pokemon Company has also released key art that teases the characters and Pokemon that players will meet in the DLC.



Source: Game Freak

The Hidden Treasure of Area of Zero will introduce some new and familiar faces to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The two parts will add two new Legendary Pokemon to the Pokedex: Ogerpon (The Teal Mask), and Terapagos (The Indigo Disk). As for the old faces, Shiftry, Ninetails, Milotic, Metagross, and Zebstrika are among the multiple Pokemon confirmed to be returning in the DLC.



Source: Game Freak

As a bonus, Game Freak is offering some in-game rewards for players that purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero ahead of its release later this year. This includes new school uniforms to style your trainer in. There is also a special Hisuian Zoroark for those that make the purchase before October 31, 2023. This Zoroark comes with the move Happy Hour, a Dark Tera-Type, and the Charismatic Mark. For more news out of the latest Pokemon Presents, Shacknews has the information you need.