Marvel Snap will add X-23, Daken, and Lady Deathstrike in its August season Marvel Snap is heading to Japan for its latest season.

With every new month comes a new Marvel Snap season, and the team at Second Dinner has officially introduced us to everything coming to the card battler over the next several weeks. Marvel Snap’s August season is titled “Big In Japan” and will begin on August 7. As the name implies, it will add cosmetics and characters with ties to Japanese culture.

The Big In Japan Developer Update video features Second Dinner’s Ben Brode piloting a mech as he does battle with a kaiju version of the company’s CEO. Luckily, Brode finds the time to highlight all of the new cards and cosmetics coming to the game in August. Here is the list of new Marvel Snap card releases for the August 2023 season:

Daken (3/4): On Reveal: Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand.

Muramasa Shard (1/1): When this is discarded or destroyed, double Daken’s Power.

X-23 (1/2): When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location and you get +1 Energy next turn.

Silver Samurai (4/5): On Reveal: Each player discards the lowest Power card from their hand.

Lady Deathstrike (5/3): On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this.

Daken is the Season Pass card, the rest of the new cards will be weekly releases that you can acquire through Spotlight Caches and the Token Shop. Marvel Snap is also adding two new locations next season:

Yashida Base: At the end of the game, destroy the last card to get here.

Valley of the Hand: After Turn 5, your destroyed cards revive here.

Lastly, Marvel Snap’s latest season will add a slew of mech, kaiju, and anime-themed card variants. Be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Marvel Snap topic page for the latest updates on Second Dinner’s popular card game.