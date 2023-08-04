Riot Games' Project L adds Yasuo Another League of Legends Champion is joining the roster for Riot's fighting game.

Last month, Riot Games provided a fresh look at Project L, its upcoming fighting game, before its public demo debuted at EVO 2023. During this gameplay deep dive, the developer teased an upcoming fighter reveal, one that would be playable at the aforementioned demo. Day one of Evo is here, and Riot Games has officially revealed that Yasuo, the Unforgiven from League of Legends is Project L’s newest combatant.

Riot Games dropped a new trailer to give fans their first look at Yasuo in Project L. Originating as a fighter in League of Legends, Yasuo brings those same sensibilities to his Project L kit. He uses his sword to unleash a flurry of attacks, juggling them in the air and dealing devastating blows. We also get a glimpse at his Ultimate ability, as well as how he can synergize with other fighters.

The video also features some insight from Lead Champion Designer Alex Jaffe. “He can outplay with mix-ups, he can go to the air for really technical combos, play defense with his wind wall, or honestly just win neutral with huge normals. Yasuo continues the trend of League of Legends characters making the jump to Project L, joining the likes of Darius, Ekko, and Ahri.

Riot Games has also released a second video, introducing players to the various systems and mechanics of Project L, teaching them how to play the game. It features more gameplay footage as well as more details about the flow of each match.

Yasuo is playable in the first-ever public Project L demo, which is being offered to EVO attendees in Las Vegas. We here at Shacknews have multiple staffers attending the fighting game event, so be sure to bookmark our EVO topic page for updates on the tournament, Project L, and all things FGC.