Evening Reading - June 21, 2023

- Alan Wake 2 devs talk returning to the franchise and horror inspirations
- Detective Pikachu Returns this October
- Super Mario RPG gets a remake this November 2023
- A new Princess Peach game is coming in 2024
- Pikmin 4 demo coming to Nintendo Switch next week
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince announced for December
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced for October 2023
- Penny's Big Breakaway is a 3D platformer from the Sonic Mania team
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R brings a 2DHD remake of the classic RPG this November
- Sonic Central June 2023 presentation announced for later this week
Introducing Elephant Mario!
Super Mario Wonder (2023) pic.twitter.com/M5B2luKCO5— Ultima📛 | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) June 21, 2023
Wasn't expecting this Animorphs revival.
Modern Super Mario RPG, you say?
i can’t wait to see this in HD pic.twitter.com/NcXGA3jfx8— maddie 👑 マディ (@othatsraspberry) June 21, 2023
Don't cheat us, Nintendo.
The dormant Mario sub-franchises
June 21, 2023
A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.
The year of 2D platformers
June 21, 2023
We're eating good, folks!
Uppies?
tiny mario wants uppies— AntDude (@antdude92) June 21, 2023
do you give tiny mario uppies? pic.twitter.com/v51t8FXM7j
Come on, you can't leave him hanging like that.
Presidential terms and Mario games
June 21, 2023
Some interesting data here. No further comment.
The OG elephant shapeshifter
Did somebody mention an elephant transformation!? pic.twitter.com/6hriQO9sV1— WayForward (@WayForward) June 21, 2023
Shante did it first!
Hidden gem from today's Direct
The Japanese Nintendo Direct had a trailer for a spiritual successor to the Mystical Ninja Goemon games apparently made by a lot of the former team who worked on the series! This looks awesome! pic.twitter.com/pqIpQElkxT— Ultima📛 | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) June 21, 2023
Wish we got this in the NA broadcast!
