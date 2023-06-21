Sonic Central June 2023 presentation announced for later this week Sega has assembled a Sonic-focused presentation that will show off new looks at the latest games and media coming to the franchise.

It looks like there’s still some unsettled business as part of summer 2023’s gauntlet of gaming reveals and presentations. It already made a splash with announcements at other Directs and livestreams, but Sega isn’t being left out of putting up its own presentation. A Sonic Central presentation has been announced to go live on the birthday of the Sonic the Hedgehog series and it will share new looks at games and media in the popular Sega franchise.

Sega announced the upcoming Sonic Central presentation on the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter on June 21, 2023. The presentation will be hosted live on the Sonic YouTube channel as well as the Sonic Twitch channel. Moreover, the action will take place on June 23, 2023 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. During the presentation, Sega has promised a “sneak peek of some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening in 2023.”

The Sonic Central 2023 presentation is scheduled to go live later this week on the franchise's birthday.

Source: Sega

It seems like a no-brainer that we could get a new and extended look at the recently announced Sonic Superstars. We could also learn more about the planned DLC for Sonic Frontiers, which was said to eventually make Tails, Amy, and Knuckles playable in the game. We could also see reveals and extended looks outside of the games, such as updates on the Netflix Sonic Prime series and maybe even the Sonic movies. We’re also likely to see a thing or two that haven’t been revealed yet.

The Sonic Central presentation is coming fast. Stay tuned for reveals from the event as they happen when it goes live on June 23. We’ll cover it all right here at Shacknews.