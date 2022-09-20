Sonic Prime teaser trailer further confirms winter 2022 release window The newest look at Sonic's upcoming CG animated series on Netflix also confirmed recent teases that the show could be out before the end of 2022.

Sonic is having a pretty big year when it comes to games, media, and general publicity. Coming off the back of the second successful film, Sega is working to bring more Sonic to his fans and close out 2022 in a big way. Sonic Frontiers is still coming this year, but a CG animated series on Netflix is also on the way, Sonic Prime. And after a recent teaser trailer, we’re now certain Sonic Prime is also coming out before the end of the year with a winter 2022 release window.

The latest Sonic Prime teaser was shared by Netflix on YouTube on September 20, 2022. The new teaser shows us a fresh look at Sonic, the world of Moebius, and fellow characters like Big the Cat, Shadow the Hedgehog, and Dr. Eggman. It looks like the typical affair of Sonic continuing his rivalry with Shadow and thwarting Eggman’s every devious move. What’s more, the teaser confirms that the show is set to launch in winter 2022.

Sonic Prime has been in the works for sometime, confirmed by Netflix to be in production in February 2021. Even so, the show was running out of track to launch in 2022 and it was starting to look like it might fall back to 2023. However, with Sonic Frontiers finally confirmed to be launching in November, it looks like Sonic Prime will look to capitalize on the excitement and bring us more Sonic in companionship with the new game.

We still don’t know when Sonic Prime will actually launch, but with the winter 2022 window set, it seems like it won’t be long before we find out. Stay tuned for more details and updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.