A new Princess Peach game is coming in 2024 Nintendo has confirmed that a new Princess Peach game is coming to Switch next year.

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct featured a plethora of announcements of games coming to the Switch in the not-so-distant future. This included the reveal of a new Princess Peach game. Not much is known about the game, but it's coming to Switch in 2024.

A brand-new game starring Princess Peach is coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2024! Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/NO3Z5RBt0w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

We didn't learn a whole lot about the new Princess Peach game during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct—not even its title—but a brief look at gameplay showed Peach moving around on a theater stage. Nintendo has confirmed that more details are coming soon.

Princess Peach isn't the only member of the Mushroom Kingdom that was spotlighted during Nintendo's latest event. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was announced with an October 2023 release.