Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

A new Princess Peach game is coming in 2024

Nintendo has confirmed that a new Princess Peach game is coming to Switch next year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
3

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct featured a plethora of announcements of games coming to the Switch in the not-so-distant future. This included the reveal of a new Princess Peach game. Not much is known about the game, but it's coming to Switch in 2024.

We didn't learn a whole lot about the new Princess Peach game during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct—not even its title—but a brief look at gameplay showed Peach moving around on a theater stage. Nintendo has confirmed that more details are coming soon.

Princess Peach isn't the only member of the Mushroom Kingdom that was spotlighted during Nintendo's latest event. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was announced with an October 2023 release.For more Nintendo Direct news, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola