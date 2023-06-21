Pikmin 4 demo coming to Nintendo Switch next week Players will be able to dip their toes into the next generation of Pikmin when a demo for the game drops at the end of June 2023.

Pikmin 4 is pretty close around the corner, but if you weren’t sure whether or not you actually wanted to jump in, Nintendo wants to give you a chance to try it for free. Today, Nintendo announced that it would be launching a demo for Pikmin 4. The demo will launch at the end of June 2023 and will be free on Nintendo Switch.

The Pikmin 4 demo was announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on June 21, 2023. The demo is set to launch on June 28, 2023. It will let players explore some of the features we’ll see in the game. That could include the new Glow Pikmin that were featured in the trailer. These new Pikmin are mysterious little pals hiding inside sand mounds. They only come out at night and they can light up the dark and attract enemy wildlife. You’ll need to use the Glow Pikmin to drive wildlife away from the mounds and protect them. You can see the newest trailer with the demo announcement below.

Pikmin 4 has looked very interesting leading up to its release in July 2023. The game already featured cool new additions like the ability to create your very own astronaut character for your adventure, as well as Ice Pikmin that can freeze enemies. Those enemies can then be shattered by your other Pikmin. It looks like we’ll be going on an adventure to save many of the other characters in the series as well.

With Pikmin 4’s demo coming next week, it will be a good opportunity to give the game a try and see what’s in store for Nintendo’s next big release. Stay tuned as the demo drops on June 28, and the full version of Pikmin 4 comes on July 21. You can also catch up on other news from today’s Nintendo presentation in the Nintendo Direct topic.