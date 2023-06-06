Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Pikmin 4 character creation featured in latest trailer

The latest trailer for Pikmin 4 showed how we'll be able to make our own space cadet to save Captain Olimar and the Rescue Team.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

In previous Pikmin games, we generally had a star character or two taking up the reins of the adventure, but it looks like Pikmin 4’s hero will be one of the player’s creation. Nintendo just released the latest trailer for Pikmin 4 and this one shows off the character creator in the game, as well as sharing that our own created space cadet will be the star of the show in the latest game.

Nintendo shared the latest trailer for Pikmin 4 showing off its character creator on June 6, 2023. The trailer gives us a look at how we’ll be able to change up our face, nose, spacesuit, skin color, and other features to make the cadet of our choosing. It goes on to say that we’re an up-and-comer in the Rescue Team. Unfortunately, we’re also the only hope of the Rescue Team which was sent to save Captain Olimar after he crashed on a planet and ended up crashing on the same planet themselves. It’s up to our created hero to fly down to the planet and gather up our friends in a presumably Pikmin-loaded adventure.

Pikmin 4 character creator
Pikmin 4's character creator will let you craft the space cadet that will be the hero of your adventure in the game.
Source: Nintendo

Character creators have been a big thing in recent major Nintendo games. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate allowed us to make our own Mii Fighter, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe allowed us to race as our Mii in a number of Amiibo-powered outfits and vehicles, and Splatoon, up to and including Splatoon 3, has always allowed players to craft their own Inkling to engage in the fierce online Splatfests. With Pikmin 4 going a similar route, it looks like we’ll get to enjoy the journey with a hero of our own design this time around.

Pikmin 4 is slated for release on the Nintendo Switch in July 2023. As we get closer to that launch, stay tuned for further updates and news on the game right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola