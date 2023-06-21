Star Ocean: The Second Story R brings a 2DHD remake of the classic RPG this November Star Ocean: The Second Story is one of the latest games at Square Enix to get the 2DHD treatment as it readies for launch later this year.

When one thinks of classic Square Enix JRPGs, Star Ocean: The Second Story might not be one to come immediately to mind, but it’s an excellent on nonetheless, and it’s getting the 2DHD treatment in a remake coming this year. During today’s Nitnendo Direct, Square Enix got to show off a big new look at Star Ocean: The Second Story R. More than that, we also got a release date. Star Ocean: The Second Story R will be releasing on multiple platforms in November 2023.

Square Enix got to unveil the latest look at Star Ocean: The Second Story R on the Nintendo Direct presentation on June 21, 2023. The game is slated to come to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 2, 2023, and with it will come an all-new reimagining of the classic RPG Tri-Ace released in 1998 in Japan and 1999 in North America. The game’s environments are now fully 3D with a rotatable camera while the sprites remain 2D, albeit substantially improved.

Star Ocean: The Second Story featured a massive set of branching paths where, from the hero you chose to start the game to the choices you make along the journey, everything you do will determine the characters that join your party and how they interact with each other. That will remain intact in the remake as you take either Claude or Rena through on a journey to determine the fate of multiple worlds against a shadowy and malevolent force.

With Star Ocean: The Second Story R revealed and given a November release date, stay tuned for more details on the game as they drop. You can also catch up on more coverage from Nintendo’s presentation on the Nintendo Direct topic.