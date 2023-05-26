Evening Reading - May 26, 2023

Hello, all! We're hitting the finish line on May, and let's get there with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- We are still, still playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you need help with anything, bookmark The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide. We're continuing to update it regularly!
- Ghosts of the Deep dungeon guide - Destiny 2
- Alone in the Dark gets free prologue demo ahead of October release
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will include the original MSX games
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum devs apologize for 'underwhelming experience'
- Media Molecule appoints lead designer John Beech as new creative director
- Naughty Dog says TLoU multiplayer needs more time, confirms new single-player game
- Will Ferrell in talks to star in Madden movie for Amazon
- Meta's latest cuts include security & moderation layoffs, as well as nixing a fact-checking project
- Minecraft Trails & Tales Update gets June release date
- Shack Chat: What was your favorite PlayStation Showcase May 2023 announcement?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 26: Destiny 2 goes in 'Deep'
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 26: Warhammer Skulls Sale
Around the gaming horn
Once again, there are games that are not Zelda to talk about!
Think you can cheat death?— Diablo (@Diablo) May 26, 2023
Reach level 100 on hardcore mode and tweet #Diablo4Hardcore with proof to have your username immortalized on a statue of Lilith.
Offer limited to first 1000, restrictions apply: https://t.co/TLWxZwG0aQ
Get started June 1st. pic.twitter.com/pvVLZNPgx8
Diablo 4 is out next week and Blizzard wants to see how good you are. Can you be among the first to reach Level 100? Show Blizzard proof and you'll be immortalized on a statue of Lilith!
If you forgot, Forspoken is a game that happened this year. It got DLC! It's out right now.
Mario Kart Tour has kicked off the Princess Tour.
In the next #Warframe update, a mysterious dungeon appears in #Duviri and a scorned prisoner plots his escape.— WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) May 26, 2023
The 7 Crimes of Kullervo is coming this June! pic.twitter.com/LjMQ52sD8x
Warframe's June update will follow up on The Duviri Paradox with The 7 Crimes of Kullervo.
Time to test the might of our servers! Help us find issues now for a flawless release in September. Sign up below to be considered. Dates to be confirmed at a later time. #MK1https://t.co/91zYBxq5Jk pic.twitter.com/JTcHmXeeiO— Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) May 26, 2023
Finally, a stress test for Mortal Kombat 1 is coming soon. Sign up now!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Week 3
Content Creators: "Check out my 30 piece battle setup that requires 300 Zonaite and obliterates everything!"— Cryptic In QA (@CrypticJacknife) May 22, 2023
Speedrunners: "Check out my plank of wood and single apple that can cross Hyrule Field at the speed of sound."
We are not the same#TOTK pic.twitter.com/Lg2E59f7Uj
Who needs horses to get around Hyrule?
This is one of the most viscerally thrilling video game moments I have ever experienced. #TearsOfTheKingdom #TearsOfTheKingdomSpoilers #TOTK #totkspoilers pic.twitter.com/eMMI48SVSM— Reynaldi (@OhFredrik) May 27, 2023
Thread the needle!
zelda: come over— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 26, 2023
link:
zelda: my parents aren’t home
link:#TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/CKtS67BoFm
if you’re not getting around on the puppy-mobile then what’s the point #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/J2JBclJOcx— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 25, 2023
Trojan doggo.
Lynel advanced combat. pic.twitter.com/Oj0MM8NeFz— Max Blumenthal (@RinHara5aki) May 26, 2023
Oh, sure, if you want to kill Lynels the easy way.
made a lawnmower to farm hylian rice lol pic.twitter.com/bIYfdO8Ds1— sink (@SinksAdventure) May 24, 2023
If you can find an easier way to cut some grass, I'd like to see it.
Finally...
Former Smash pro and WWES guest SuperGirlKels settles into retirement by playing some Tears of the Kingdom... and not very well. D'oh. (Volume warning.)
Scenes from Combo Breaker
Hard Work. Pays Off. pic.twitter.com/hhzYL59chG— COMBO BREAKER (@COMBOBREAKER) May 26, 2023
The excitement begins!
The most DISRESPECTFUL act of Tekken 7 I have seen in a long time.— Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) May 26, 2023
AND HE JUST WALKED OFF THE STAGE💀💀
🇺🇸@313Dtownsking ⚔️ Mr Snoozy🇺🇸https://t.co/vrgVGnwhne // #TWT2023 #CB2023 #TEKKEN7 pic.twitter.com/SPDxKKPpMq
Good Ass Tekken™ begins early.
I’m having a wonderful time at @COMBOBREAKER!— Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) May 26, 2023
Next up Mystery Tourney. pic.twitter.com/QBbyZKDeth
Top 8 in primal rage secured.— Ketchup @combobreaker2023 (@PNDKetchup) May 26, 2023
AND A FREE FOOD THING LET'S GOOOOOOO
I play in 4 hours pic.twitter.com/Rk9zUJlEZg
Chipotle is at stake, just to add some extra incentive to pools!
Our Modus booth is up and running at #CB2023 🎉— Modus Games (@Modus_Games) May 26, 2023
Come say hi and check out the titles we're showcasing!#ThemsFightinHerds #GodofRock #DoubleDragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/5T6BvKBVGX
Modus Games is on hand with the new Double Dragon hotness, as well as a God of Rock side tournament.
What a fantastic win from @corybellFGC!— Victrix by PDP (@VictrixPro) May 26, 2023
Many more to come 💪🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/bCsoZU8Hwn
At Combo Breaker, Rugal befeats you!
😈 Nicky brought his killer instinct to his #CB2023 pool matches!— Paragon (@ParagonFGC) May 27, 2023
He makes it out of pools on winners side! pic.twitter.com/4pcVhhSPxk
Haven't forgotten Killer Instinct, which is still an amazing game and deserves some love.
There's only so much a yo-yo can do against a giant samurai sword 😶— ten/o (@tenomedia) May 27, 2023
feat. @Overhaul89 & @TOMCATfgchttps://t.co/XjqtsjXzdW // #CB2023 #GGST pic.twitter.com/qmpqqlbPf1
And let's close out with some Guilty Gear Strive!
Mandatory puppies
Sometimes we all need a hug ❤️💞😍 pic.twitter.com/3QiXTUVLEr— Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) May 26, 2023
Insert requisite Shackpets plug.
Another for the punchcard
Aww hell yeah a new one for the collection! https://t.co/ptVYbYgsrx pic.twitter.com/3FPwoU2nJj— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) May 26, 2023
Almost there! Fill out the punchcard and get a free $70 game! (You will not, in fact, receive a free $70 game.)
Have I told you all lately that $70 MSRPs are kinda garbage?
Nothing but the Hotfix
Jeeze, are we checking in on JHobz and Keizaron again? Yes, they're here to look at 2023's new hotness: Pizza Tower. Check out this week's edition of The First Step.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account. Come back next week, as we look over the best of Summer Games Done Quick 2023, which begins on Sunday!
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, even Sakurai has to take a moment to talk about how canceled games are bad for everyone involved, especially the fans who may be looking forward to them.
This week in Shaqnews
Mission Re-Accomplished: Shaq served at former FTX Arena https://t.co/ydqxad9N4B— Defector (@DefectorMedia) May 25, 2023
Uh-oh! Shaq got served.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
This is actually a big wrestling weekend with three major shows going down over the next two days. Let's check in on WWE, NXT, and AEW!
The Head of the Table dresses down his cousins as he heads to Saudi Arabia tomorrow to personally see to the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn situation.
Bron Breakker puts an exclamation point on his road to Sunday's NXT Battleground main event.
Finally, The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club are ready to tear it up in Las Vegas in the next Anarchy in the Arena match.
Tonight in video game music
We go hard on Tears of the Kingdom with this metal cover from Lame Genie.
That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
