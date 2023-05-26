Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 26, 2023

Combo Breaker, Diablo 4 rewards the hardcore, MK1 gets a stress test, and even more Zelda! It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, all! We're hitting the finish line on May, and let's get there with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Once again, there are games that are not Zelda to talk about!

Diablo 4 is out next week and Blizzard wants to see how good you are. Can you be among the first to reach Level 100? Show Blizzard proof and you'll be immortalized on a statue of Lilith!

If you forgot, Forspoken is a game that happened this year. It got DLC! It's out right now.

Mario Kart Tour has kicked off the Princess Tour.

Warframe's June update will follow up on The Duviri Paradox with The 7 Crimes of Kullervo.

Finally, a stress test for Mortal Kombat 1 is coming soon. Sign up now!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Week 3

Who needs horses to get around Hyrule?

Thread the needle!

Trojan doggo.

Oh, sure, if you want to kill Lynels the easy way.

If you can find an easier way to cut some grass, I'd like to see it.

Finally...

Former Smash pro and WWES guest SuperGirlKels settles into retirement by playing some Tears of the Kingdom... and not very well. D'oh. (Volume warning.)

Scenes from Combo Breaker

The excitement begins!

Good Ass Tekken™ begins early.

Chipotle is at stake, just to add some extra incentive to pools!

Modus Games is on hand with the new Double Dragon hotness, as well as a God of Rock side tournament.

At Combo Breaker, Rugal befeats you!

Haven't forgotten Killer Instinct, which is still an amazing game and deserves some love.

And let's close out with some Guilty Gear Strive!

Mandatory puppies

Another for the punchcard

Almost there! Fill out the punchcard and get a free $70 game! (You will not, in fact, receive a free $70 game.)

Have I told you all lately that $70 MSRPs are kinda garbage?

Nothing but the Hotfix

Jeeze, are we checking in on JHobz and Keizaron again? Yes, they're here to look at 2023's new hotness: Pizza Tower. Check out this week's edition of The First Step.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account. Come back next week, as we look over the best of Summer Games Done Quick 2023, which begins on Sunday!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, even Sakurai has to take a moment to talk about how canceled games are bad for everyone involved, especially the fans who may be looking forward to them.

This week in Shaqnews

Uh-oh! Shaq got served.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

This is actually a big wrestling weekend with three major shows going down over the next two days. Let's check in on WWE, NXT, and AEW!

The Head of the Table dresses down his cousins as he heads to Saudi Arabia tomorrow to personally see to the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn situation.

Bron Breakker puts an exclamation point on his road to Sunday's NXT Battleground main event.

Finally, The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club are ready to tear it up in Las Vegas in the next Anarchy in the Arena match.

Tonight in video game music

We go hard on Tears of the Kingdom with this metal cover from Lame Genie.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Hello, Meet Lola