Evening Reading - May 26, 2023

Think you can cheat death?



Reach level 100 on hardcore mode and tweet #Diablo4Hardcore with proof to have your username immortalized on a statue of Lilith.



Offer limited to first 1000, restrictions apply: https://t.co/TLWxZwG0aQ



Get started June 1st. pic.twitter.com/pvVLZNPgx8 — Diablo (@Diablo) May 26, 2023

Diablo 4 is out next week and Blizzard wants to see how good you are. Can you be among the first to reach Level 100? Show Blizzard proof and you'll be immortalized on a statue of Lilith!

If you forgot, Forspoken is a game that happened this year. It got DLC! It's out right now.

Mario Kart Tour has kicked off the Princess Tour.

In the next #Warframe update, a mysterious dungeon appears in #Duviri and a scorned prisoner plots his escape.



The 7 Crimes of Kullervo is coming this June! pic.twitter.com/LjMQ52sD8x — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) May 26, 2023

Warframe's June update will follow up on The Duviri Paradox with The 7 Crimes of Kullervo.

Time to test the might of our servers! Help us find issues now for a flawless release in September. Sign up below to be considered. Dates to be confirmed at a later time. #MK1https://t.co/91zYBxq5Jk pic.twitter.com/JTcHmXeeiO — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) May 26, 2023

Finally, a stress test for Mortal Kombat 1 is coming soon. Sign up now!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Week 3

Content Creators: "Check out my 30 piece battle setup that requires 300 Zonaite and obliterates everything!"



Speedrunners: "Check out my plank of wood and single apple that can cross Hyrule Field at the speed of sound."



We are not the same#TOTK pic.twitter.com/Lg2E59f7Uj — Cryptic In QA (@CrypticJacknife) May 22, 2023

Who needs horses to get around Hyrule?

Thread the needle!

Trojan doggo.

Oh, sure, if you want to kill Lynels the easy way.

made a lawnmower to farm hylian rice lol pic.twitter.com/bIYfdO8Ds1 — sink (@SinksAdventure) May 24, 2023

If you can find an easier way to cut some grass, I'd like to see it.

Former Smash pro and WWES guest SuperGirlKels settles into retirement by playing some Tears of the Kingdom... and not very well. D'oh. (Volume warning.)

Scenes from Combo Breaker

The excitement begins!

The most DISRESPECTFUL act of Tekken 7 I have seen in a long time.



AND HE JUST WALKED OFF THE STAGE💀💀



🇺🇸@313Dtownsking ⚔️ Mr Snoozy🇺🇸https://t.co/vrgVGnwhne // #TWT2023 #CB2023 #TEKKEN7 pic.twitter.com/SPDxKKPpMq — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) May 26, 2023

Good Ass Tekken™ begins early.

I’m having a wonderful time at @COMBOBREAKER!



Next up Mystery Tourney. pic.twitter.com/QBbyZKDeth — Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) May 26, 2023

Top 8 in primal rage secured.



AND A FREE FOOD THING LET'S GOOOOOOO



I play in 4 hours pic.twitter.com/Rk9zUJlEZg — Ketchup @combobreaker2023 (@PNDKetchup) May 26, 2023

Chipotle is at stake, just to add some extra incentive to pools!

Our Modus booth is up and running at #CB2023 🎉



Come say hi and check out the titles we're showcasing!#ThemsFightinHerds #GodofRock #DoubleDragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/5T6BvKBVGX — Modus Games (@Modus_Games) May 26, 2023

Modus Games is on hand with the new Double Dragon hotness, as well as a God of Rock side tournament.

What a fantastic win from @corybellFGC!



Many more to come 💪🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/bCsoZU8Hwn — Victrix by PDP (@VictrixPro) May 26, 2023

At Combo Breaker, Rugal befeats you!

😈 Nicky brought his killer instinct to his #CB2023 pool matches!



He makes it out of pools on winners side! pic.twitter.com/4pcVhhSPxk — Paragon (@ParagonFGC) May 27, 2023

Haven't forgotten Killer Instinct, which is still an amazing game and deserves some love.

And let's close out with some Guilty Gear Strive!

Sometimes we all need a hug ❤️💞😍 pic.twitter.com/3QiXTUVLEr — Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) May 26, 2023

Aww hell yeah a new one for the collection! https://t.co/ptVYbYgsrx pic.twitter.com/3FPwoU2nJj — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) May 26, 2023

Almost there! Fill out the punchcard and get a free $70 game! (You will not, in fact, receive a free $70 game.)

Have I told you all lately that $70 MSRPs are kinda garbage?

Jeeze, are we checking in on JHobz and Keizaron again? Yes, they're here to look at 2023's new hotness: Pizza Tower. Check out this week's edition of The First Step.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account. Come back next week, as we look over the best of Summer Games Done Quick 2023, which begins on Sunday!

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, even Sakurai has to take a moment to talk about how canceled games are bad for everyone involved, especially the fans who may be looking forward to them.

Mission Re-Accomplished: Shaq served at former FTX Arena https://t.co/ydqxad9N4B — Defector (@DefectorMedia) May 25, 2023

Uh-oh! Shaq got served.

This is actually a big wrestling weekend with three major shows going down over the next two days. Let's check in on WWE, NXT, and AEW!

The Head of the Table dresses down his cousins as he heads to Saudi Arabia tomorrow to personally see to the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn situation.

Bron Breakker puts an exclamation point on his road to Sunday's NXT Battleground main event.

Finally, The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club are ready to tear it up in Las Vegas in the next Anarchy in the Arena match.

We go hard on Tears of the Kingdom with this metal cover from Lame Genie.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!