Weekend Console Download Deals for May 26: Destiny 2 goes in 'Deep'

If you're playing Destiny 2, it's time to get in 'Deep.' The Season of the Deep has begun in Destiny 2: Lightfall. If you'd like to participate in it, as Bungie builds to what's next in their ongoing game, it's a great time to pick the game up on either PlayStation or Xbox. It's on sale right now. Don't wait because the Season of the Deep is underway.
PlayStation is coming off an exciting presentation earlier this week. The PlayStation team would now like to invite players to step into the Planet of the Discounts. It's time, once again, for another Planet of the Discounts sale. Look for games like Return to Monkey Island, The Last of Us Part 2, and the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle and pick up the best of today before tomorrow's new games arrive.
Elsewhere, Xbox is following the PC gaming stores' leads and offering the best of Warhammer, as well as the best of Assassin's Creed. Nintendo has the best of Annapurna Interactive, along with everyone's last chance to scoop up the best from Warner Bros.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - FREE!
- Hoa - FREE!
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $74.99 (25% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Overwatch 2 Hero Pack [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $47.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale.
- Super Saver Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Prodeus [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Midnight Fight Express - $13.99 (30% off)
- Greedfall - $10.49 (70% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Unpacking [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- CrossCode - $6.99 (65% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $21.99 (45% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Vermindtide 2 [Xbox Series X] - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Warhammer Skulls Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NHL 23 X-Factor Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $23.30 (26% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [PS5] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $29.69 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Way of the Hunter [PS5] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted 4 + Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (75% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $24.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $13.99 (80% off)
- Journey Collector's Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Descenders - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Alan Wake Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- WB Games Spring Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Neon White - $17.49 (30% off)
- Storyteller - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (50% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Last Stop - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Nintendo Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale.
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef - $13.99 (30% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $32.49 (35% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $20.99 (30% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $14.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $32.49 (35% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.99 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 26: Destiny 2 goes in 'Deep'