Weekend Console Download Deals for May 26: Destiny 2 goes in 'Deep'

If you're playing Destiny 2, it's time to get in 'Deep.' The Season of the Deep has begun in Destiny 2: Lightfall. If you'd like to participate in it, as Bungie builds to what's next in their ongoing game, it's a great time to pick the game up on either PlayStation or Xbox. It's on sale right now. Don't wait because the Season of the Deep is underway.

PlayStation is coming off an exciting presentation earlier this week. The PlayStation team would now like to invite players to step into the Planet of the Discounts. It's time, once again, for another Planet of the Discounts sale. Look for games like Return to Monkey Island, The Last of Us Part 2, and the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle and pick up the best of today before tomorrow's new games arrive.

Elsewhere, Xbox is following the PC gaming stores' leads and offering the best of Warhammer, as well as the best of Assassin's Creed. Nintendo has the best of Annapurna Interactive, along with everyone's last chance to scoop up the best from Warner Bros.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.