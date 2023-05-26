Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will include the original MSX games The 1987 Metal Gear and 1990 Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake will be included in Konami's latest bundling of the franchise's previous games.

Konami delighted many when it announced it would be not only remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but also bundling the early games of the series into the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. It might get even better though. There were some mystery games in the collection yet to be revealed, but the PlayStation Store may have just revealed them. It seems the original Metal Gear games from the MSX platform will be joining the collection, allowing players to go back to the true beginning of Snake and his battles with deadly bi-pedal superweapons.

The listing of the original MSX Metal Gear games can be seen in the game listing on the PlayStation Store page for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. Though Konami’s product page played it a little more coy, the PlayStation Store just shows what looks to be the full game list outright. It is as follows:

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

The PlayStation Store product page for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 clearly show the original MSX Metal Gear games in the collection.

Source: PlayStation Store

The first two listed games in the set are the originals of the series. Metal Gear was released in 1987 and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake came out in 1990, both on the MSX2 home computer system. Originally, these versions never made it to the United States and instead North American got arguably half-baked NES ports of the games. The games have previously been released since on stores like GOG. That said, it's been a while since we really had all of the early games of the Metal Gear series in one place. If the inclusion of the original games turns out to be true, then it means Metal Gear fans can go back to where it all truly started and work their way through the full franchise from the original Metal Gears to the well-known Metal Gear Solid series.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is slated to be launching sometime in 2023, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is coming sometime after. Stay tuned as we follow this story for official confirmation and other updates on the upcoming bundle.