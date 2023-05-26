Alone in the Dark gets free prologue demo ahead of October release Players can get a taste of the new horrors that await Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood in the Alone in the Dark prologue demo.

With the new Alone in the Dark, Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic are out to do what has proven difficult for many others: make a good modern Alone in the Dark game. It remains to be seen if it can be done, but they’re willing to let us see if this new take on the classic franchise is for us. Ahead of the game’s October 2023 release date, a prologue demo has been released that will allow players to try out a spoiler-free sample of the new Alone in the Dark.

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive released the prologue demo for Alone in the Dark alongside the release date of the game on May 25, 2023. Alone in the Dark comes out in full on October 25, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, players can check out the demo and not only see some of the events that lead up to the main game, but also get a feel for its exploration, combat, puzzle-solving, and, of course, horror.

Alone in the Dark's prologue demo is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark has proven to be a hard franchise to recapture the magic of in modern gaming. Atari had the IP for a long time, but its 2008 Alone in the Dark was met with mostly negative reviews for a poor story and nonsensical controls. Attempts outside of the original games have also fared poorly. With THQ Nordic having grabbed the IP and Pieces Interactive going all out, this new Alone in the Dark is looking like the most promising prospect the franchise has had in over a decade. We very much enjoyed what we get to see in a brief hands-off preview.

That said, with the prologue demo out for Alone in the Dark, you can see for yourself what the game has to offer. Stay tuned for more Alone in the Dark coverage as we move towards its October 2023 release date.