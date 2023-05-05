Evening Reading - May 5, 2023 (Cinco de Mayo)

Hello, once again, friends at Shacknews! If you're reading this, then you're expecting a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Meet Ballistic, the latest character to join the Apex Legends roster.

Calling all Pirate Captains! June will see changes come to Captaincy, including rebalanced Milestones, cheaper Trinkets and a Gilded Sovereign Captain's Table for those of high enough standing. Learn more in this update from Lead Designer Shelley Preston: https://t.co/maVRKhSI3I pic.twitter.com/uaLsS5cjYI — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) May 5, 2023

Sea of Thieves is about to see some changes to Captaincy, so brush up on what's coming in June.

Need a story recap ahead of Tears of the Kingdom? Get it right here!

Finally, what is this Creative update coming to Fall Guys? Check out this video to learn more.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

El picket line

I mean, if you're going to strike, be sure to bring entertainment.

Why we celebrate

107 years ago, these three men saved Santa Poco.



And that is why we celebrate Cinco De Mayo. #CincodeMayo2023 pic.twitter.com/eRDvnGOYWn — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 5, 2023

I don't think that's true, but this explanation might at least get you a C- on your history reports.

We now return to your regularly scheduled programming

This was an ugly series of events for DidYouKnowGaming.

They, thankfully, now appear to be back on track.

"Run" away

This went up at the start of the week, but is still worth talking about today, because it's just that good. Todd in the Shadows discusses Run DMC's Crown Royal album, why it was so terrible, and also goes into their falling out that some people may not have known about.

Nothing but the Hotfix

After trying to get a grasp on Super Mario Maker 2, JHobz and Keizaron are back! This time, they try and up the degree of difficulty so much more by attempting Mega Man Zero 2 on the latest episode of The First Step.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about screen shaking effects, how much is the right amount, and the dangers of overusing them.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

This was a terrible shot by Jordan Poole. Let's revisit Shaq and the Inside the NBA crew reacting to it.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

What happens when Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh venture to the Briscoe chicken ranch? Hilarity ensues!

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix isn't done celebrating Mario yet. Let's blast off with this remix from Super Mario Galaxy.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!