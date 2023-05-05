OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the company no longer trains on customer data The ChatGPT creator has stopped using customer data to train its AI.

Since ChatGPT went public in 2022, the AI market has quickly grown as various tech companies look to implement it in their products and services. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has been under some heavy scrutiny as a result. One of the company’s more controversial practices was its training of AI using customer data, which it says it will no longer be doing.

Speaking to CNBC, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company has stopped training AI on user data “for a while.” He explains that this decision was made due to feedback from users. “Customers clearly want us not to train on their data, so we’ve changed our plans: We will not do that.” It turns out that OpenAI actually updated its terms of service back in early March.



Source: OpenAI

Over the past several months, there have been serious privacy concerns surrounding ChatGPT and similar services. People have been cautioned against sharing sensitive information with AI chatbots due to uncertainty about how the data will be used.

This also ties into the ongoing Writers Strike, which we discussed on the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! The WGA hopes to bar the studios from using their scripts to train AI to write films and television.

In other ChatGPT news, OpenAI and Salesforce are collaborating for Slack GPT, a new AI chatbot in the Slack app that can summarize meetings and edit messages. Earlier this week, 150 African moderators for ChatGPT (and other AI services) voted to form a union. For more on ChatGPT and AI at large, stick with Shacknews.