Seagate reduces prices of Xbox Series X storage cards Seagate's Xbox Series X storage cards are a bit more affordable.

With how popular digital game downloads have become, console storage is more important than it’s ever been. When the Xbox Series X launched, Seagate partnered with Xbox to create proprietary SSD expansion cards that were compatible with the next-gen console, but they came at a hefty price. For the first time since launch, Seagate is permanently reducing the price on its Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Cards.

Xbox announced the price drop on the Seagate storage cards in a tweet. The cards, with their cheaper prices, are available for purchase on the Xbox website. Here are the new prices for the memory cards, as well as their former prices:



Source: Microsoft

512 GB - $89.99 USD (was $139.99)

1TB - $149.99 USD (was $219.99)

2TB - $269.99 USD (was $399.99)

There was quite an uproar over the price of Seagate’s Xbox Series X Storage Expansion cards when the console was released back in 2020. The console packs 1TB of internal storage, but this is considerably lower once space is used to set the device up. Add on top of that the fact that many AAA games are larger than 100GB downloads, and players felt restricted on how many games they could and couldn’t download.

At its original price, the 2TB Seagate SSD was the same price of the console itself. Because of the console’s speedy new technology, the Seagate SSDs were the only ones that could properly take advantage of the Series X hardware and run next-gen games, discouraging players from using their storage drives from the Xbox One generation.

Have you spent the last three years carefully managing your storage space, holding out for more affordable external storage options? With these new price cuts, we’re curious to see if Xbox has some new accessories set for an upcoming reveal.