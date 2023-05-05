Weekend PC Download Deals for May 5: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale

Gather around, readers, it's time to tell some stories. Indie publishing label Fellow Traveller has come forward once again to put on Steam's LudoNarraCon event, which focuses on the best instances of storytelling in the indie gaming space. In addition to developer panels and new demos, look for exciting sales on some top titles. We've gathered a whole bunch of them for your convenience to go along with Steam's Golden Week sales and a few other deals that are not to be missed.
Elsewhere, the spring season is almost at an end and the Humble Store is kicking off its Spring Sale. Top games from publishers like PlayStation, Devolver Digital, 2K, Sega, and others are available at a fine discount and will remain so for the next few weeks. If that's not enough, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is on sale from Battle.net, the best of Square Enix is available from the Epic Games Store, and the best of classic Star Wars is available from Fanatical.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $29.99 (40% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Against All Odds - FREE until 5/11
- Horizon Chase Turbo - FREE until 5/11
- Kao the Kangaroo - FREE until 5/11
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Forspoken - $46.89 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $35.99 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Unruly Heroes, Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition, Yaga, Chronicon, Hidden Through Time, Blood Rally Show, Ghost of a Tale, Metro Redux Bundle, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Princess Farmer, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Gal*Gun 2, Legends of Ethernal, Beasts of Maravilla Island, ConnecTank, Gal*Gun Double Peace Fanatical Edition, Shenmue 3, Between the Stars, Serin Fate, and Teacup. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.19 (68% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $26.99 (73% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series [Steam] - $6.29 (79% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $18.71 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.96 (20% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.30 (78% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.30 (78% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.35 (71% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $21.40 (64% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $26.20 (56% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $15.84 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.45 (51% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $15.84 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $14.92 (63% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.42 (78% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $3.93 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $31.14 (69% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $32.03 (73% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $10.67 (73% off)
- Watch Dogs [Ubisoft] - $8.00 (87% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil [Ubisoft] - $2.66 (73% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time [Ubisoft] - $1.77 (82% off)
GamesPlanet
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $31.99 (47% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.50 (77% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition [Steam] - $3.93 (86% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.39 (26% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Powerwash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Live A Live [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $12.75 (57% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $7.08 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $9 for Disaster Band and Project Arrhythmia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Melody's Escape 2, Soundfall, and Trombone Champ. Pay $16 to also receive Beat Hazard 3 and No Straight Roads Encore Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Zombie Army Trilogy, The Anacrusis, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and Warhammer 2: Vermintide 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zombie Army 4 and Back 4 Blood. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Superfly and Vertigo Remastered. Pay $15 or more to also receive RUMBLE and Into the Radius VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive BattleGroupVR, Wanderer, and Zenith: The Lost City. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
Pay $5 for Salt and Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Mortal Shell and Blade of Darkness. Pay $15 or more to also receive Dread Delusion and Aeterna Noctis. Pay $18 or more to also receive Loot River and Sands of Aura. These activate on Steam.
- Live A Live [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Harvestella [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete [Steam] - $16.79 (40% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (85% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $1.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Steam
- Live A Live - $39.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Black Mesa - $4.99 (75% off)
- Steam LudoNarraCon
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tunic - $23.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - $20.99 (40% off)
- Tails: The Backbone Preludes - $11.99 (20% off)
- Red Tape - $4.01 (33% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $12.99 (35% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.49 (50% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $13.39 (33% off)
- More from the Steam LudoNarraCon Sale.
- Devolver Digital Publisher Weekend
- Terra Nil - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Weird West - $15.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Devolver Digital Publisher Sale.
- Sega Golden Week Sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $44.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $40.19 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $28.48 (29% off)
- The Judgment Collection - $82.15 (37% off)
- The Yakuza Collection - $34.98 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Golden Week Sale.
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- 2023 Golden Week Fighting Pack - $39.78 (74% off)
- 2023 Golden Week Pack - $39.72 (64% off)
- Resident Evil Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium - $29.99 (25% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Golden Week Sale.
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Forspoken - $46.89 (33% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $15.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $32.99 (35% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $29.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $19.13 (34% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- GTFO - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pupperazzi - $13.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $9.89 (67% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero - $12.59 (58% off)
- Bugsnax - $14.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $13.99 (30% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 5: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale