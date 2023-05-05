Weekend PC Download Deals for May 5: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale

Gather around, readers, it's time to tell some stories. Indie publishing label Fellow Traveller has come forward once again to put on Steam's LudoNarraCon event, which focuses on the best instances of storytelling in the indie gaming space. In addition to developer panels and new demos, look for exciting sales on some top titles. We've gathered a whole bunch of them for your convenience to go along with Steam's Golden Week sales and a few other deals that are not to be missed.

Elsewhere, the spring season is almost at an end and the Humble Store is kicking off its Spring Sale. Top games from publishers like PlayStation, Devolver Digital, 2K, Sega, and others are available at a fine discount and will remain so for the next few weeks. If that's not enough, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is on sale from Battle.net, the best of Square Enix is available from the Epic Games Store, and the best of classic Star Wars is available from Fanatical.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Unruly Heroes, Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition, Yaga, Chronicon, Hidden Through Time, Blood Rally Show, Ghost of a Tale, Metro Redux Bundle, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Princess Farmer, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Gal*Gun 2, Legends of Ethernal, Beasts of Maravilla Island, ConnecTank, Gal*Gun Double Peace Fanatical Edition, Shenmue 3, Between the Stars, Serin Fate, and Teacup. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $9 for Disaster Band and Project Arrhythmia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Melody's Escape 2, Soundfall, and Trombone Champ. Pay $16 to also receive Beat Hazard 3 and No Straight Roads Encore Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Zombie Army Trilogy, The Anacrusis, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and Warhammer 2: Vermintide 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zombie Army 4 and Back 4 Blood. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Superfly and Vertigo Remastered. Pay $15 or more to also receive RUMBLE and Into the Radius VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive BattleGroupVR, Wanderer, and Zenith: The Lost City. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Pay $5 for Salt and Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Mortal Shell and Blade of Darkness. Pay $15 or more to also receive Dread Delusion and Aeterna Noctis. Pay $18 or more to also receive Loot River and Sands of Aura. These activate on Steam.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.