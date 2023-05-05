Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed review: Simple and clean

Razer has long been a major player in the gaming accessory business, including a suite of headsets and microphones for console and PC use. The company’s latest product is a pair of wireless gaming earbuds called the Hammerhead Hyperspeed. After spending a couple of weeks using them, the Hammerhead Hyperspeed has proven to be an excellent audio accessory, even if its battery life leaves something to be desired.

The speed of sound



Razer’s Hammerhead Hyperspeed takes heavy design inspiration from AirPods, with the wireless earbuds sitting in a charging case. The case itself can be charged using a USB-C cable. They come with a dongle that can be plugged into the USB port of an Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Nintendo Switch dock. Once the dongle is plugged in, you just have to take the earbuds out of the case and put them in your ears. No further set-up is required.

The Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds pack some solid sound quality in a small package. The base was solid, and the active noise canceling helped further immerse me in whatever game I played. I also began to hear finer background sounds that I had previously never noticed, like fans heckling my player in MLB The Show while I’m at bat. It was a huge step up from playing with TV audio or my standard over-the-ear headphones.

The earbuds also have a built-in microphone that can be used to communicate with friends and other players. When playing on Xbox, my friends couldn’t even tell that I had switched from my desk microphone to the Hammerhead Hyperspeed, a pretty strong sign for Razer’s earbuds. They’ve also got a solid wireless range on them. I was able to freely move around my apartment without the sound dropping out or distorting.

The only major damper on the Hammerhead Hyperspeed experience is its battery life. The earbuds last for roughly three hours of use on a full charge. After that, you can toss them back into the charging case to get some more juice. I often found myself having to switch headsets three hours into use so that I could charge the earbuds, or only using one at a time so that I could switch them out when it was time to charge. It’s a bit frustrating that pretty much half of my sessions ended with the “low battery” message playing in my ears.

Sleek feels



One of my biggest concerns when using Razer’s wireless earbuds was comfort. A lot of earbuds cause discomfort for me after multiple hours of use, but I was impressed by how cozy the Hammerhead Hyperspeed felt, even after hours of playtime. In fact, it felt like they weren’t even in my ears sometimes. They felt nice and snug, and I didn’t have to worry about them falling out.

The sleek all-black design of the earbuds is visually pleasing, but doesn’t scream “gamer.” That is except for the RGB Razer logo on the outside of each earbud, but I have to admit, it’s pretty cool. A lot of gaming gear can feel over-designed, so I appreciate Razer taking a more leveled approach with the Hammerhead Hyperspeed.

Hammer it home



After spending time with Razer’s Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds, they’ve become my audio accessory of choice when gaming on consoles. They’re easy to use, comfortable to wear, and deliver impressive audio quality. The short battery life is what holds them back from being my preferred headphone on everything, including PC. Regardless, they’re still worth strong consideration, especially if you’re not sitting in front of your screen for 5+ hours at a time like me.

This review is based on a physical product provided by the manufacturer.