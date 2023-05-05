Death Carnival developer on creating a chaotic arcade shooter We interviewed Furyion Games about the development of Death Carnival.

Death Carnival is an upcoming arcade shooter that features twin-stick controls and high-octane action. Built in Unity, developer Furyion Games recently showed the game off on the show floor at GDC. We stopped by to chat with the team about their work on the game and what players can expect.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Herbert Yung of Furyion Games at GDC about his work on Death Carnival. In the interview he talked about the game’s chaotic design and the way that it blends multiple genres to make something unique. He also names some of the biggest inspirations behind Death Carnival. This included id Software’s Quake and Doom, which he said he and other members of the team would play for 16 hours a day.

There is no release date yet for Death Carnival, but the game can be wishlisted on Steam. For more informative interviews with video game developers, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.