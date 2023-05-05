Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Death Carnival developer on creating a chaotic arcade shooter

We interviewed Furyion Games about the development of Death Carnival.
Donovan Erskine
Death Carnival is an upcoming arcade shooter that features twin-stick controls and high-octane action. Built in Unity, developer Furyion Games recently showed the game off on the show floor at GDC. We stopped by to chat with the team about their work on the game and what players can expect.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Herbert Yung of Furyion Games at GDC about his work on Death Carnival. In the interview he talked about the game’s chaotic design and the way that it blends multiple genres to make something unique. He also names some of the biggest inspirations behind Death Carnival. This included id Software’s Quake and Doom, which he said he and other members of the team would play for 16 hours a day.

There is no release date yet for Death Carnival, but the game can be wishlisted on Steam. For more informative interviews with video game developers, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

