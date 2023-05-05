Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 5: Cadence of Hyrule free trial

Before jumping into Tears of the Kingdom next week, take a look back at the rare moment when the indie gaming world came to Hyrule.
Ozzie Mejia
1

There's only one week left before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes to Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, Nintendo is offering players something to do to pass the time. First off, that Splatoon 3 deal with the bundled Nintendo Switch Online subscription is still available. Grab it and jump into this weekend's Zelda-themed Splatfest. If that's not enough, take a look at Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda, the indie effort from Brace Yourself Games that has taken its rhythmic dungeon crawler and placed it in Hyrule. The game is not only on sale, but Nintendo Switch Online members can try it out for free.

Elsewhere, Golden Week sales are still happening for one more week on PlayStation and Xbox. Pick up those deals and also check out Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, if you haven't already. Celebrate the final movie hitting theaters this weekend by checking out what wound up being a pretty amazing game.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

