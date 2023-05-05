Weekend Console Download Deals for May 5: Cadence of Hyrule free trial

There's only one week left before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes to Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, Nintendo is offering players something to do to pass the time. First off, that Splatoon 3 deal with the bundled Nintendo Switch Online subscription is still available. Grab it and jump into this weekend's Zelda-themed Splatfest. If that's not enough, take a look at Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda, the indie effort from Brace Yourself Games that has taken its rhythmic dungeon crawler and placed it in Hyrule. The game is not only on sale, but Nintendo Switch Online members can try it out for free.
Elsewhere, Golden Week sales are still happening for one more week on PlayStation and Xbox. Pick up those deals and also check out Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, if you haven't already. Celebrate the final movie hitting theaters this weekend by checking out what wound up being a pretty amazing game.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - FREE!
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind - FREE!
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Select cosmetics are on sale right now during the Xbox Cosmetics Add-on Sale.
- Golden Week Sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $29.61 (25% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Soulstice [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- NARAKA: Bladepoint Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Golden Week Sale.
- ID@Xbox Deep Discounts
- Tetris Effect: Connected [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $8.99 (70% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Xbox Series X] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $5.99 (60% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Maneater [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Weird West - $15.99 (60% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Armello Complete Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Weekend Offer
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- May Savings
- WWE 2K23 [PS5] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deceive Inc. [PS5] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tunic [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Temtem [PS5] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $12.59 (58% off)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- LIMBO + INSIDE - $6.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation May Savings Sale.
- Golden Week
- Monster Hunter Rise [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS5] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $14.99 (25% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Various Daylife - $13.19 (34% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World - $7.49 (85% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $9.59 (84% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dead Rising Triple Pack - $14.87 (75% off)
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $9.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Golden Week Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Descenders - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - $12.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO Members until 5/7)
- Splatoon 3 + Nintendo Switch Online 3 Month Membership - $54.38 (20% off)
- WB Games Supersized Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind Cloud Version - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Oninaki - $19.99 (60% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $8.99 (70% off)
- Spelunker Party - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $32.99 (34% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $24.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $19.13 (34% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Deals Are Blooming
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- OddBallers - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $11.99 (70% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $5.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $11.99 (80% off)
- Sports Party - $5.99 (85% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $6.99 (65% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $6.99 (65% off)
- May the 4th 2023
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $9.74 (35% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $9.74 (35% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $12.99 (35% off)
- Sifu - $29.99 (25% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $9.74 (35% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 5: Cadence of Hyrule free trial