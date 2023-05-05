Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Breachers studio founder talks about making a 5v5 tactical shooter for VR

Breachers has brought the popular 5v5 tactical shooter to virtual reality. To learn more, we spoke with Triangle Factory founder and CEO Timothy Vanherberghen.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

There's a lot that has to go right to create a 5v5 tactical shooter that's high quality and stands out in a crowded genre. It looks like the team at Triangle Factory have come up with something solid, offering players some tight tactical gameplay in the VR gaming space. To learn more about Breachers, we spoke with Triangle Factory founder and CEO Timothy Vanherberghen.

"Breachers, I would describe it as if Counter-Strike and [Rainbow Six] Siege made a baby in virtual reality," Vanherberghen told Shacknews. "It's basically a tactical 5-vs-5 shooter where you either play as a defending team or the attacking team and you really have to play very tactically using a lot of gadgets, weapon customizations, and tactics to actually reach your objectives."

Vanherberghen goes into the challenges involved in creating a shooter like this in a VR space and designing it while minimizing many of the discomforts that players have when using virtual reality. He also talks about making it stand out from some of the other tactical shooters in the crowded genre space.

VR enthusiasts may want to give Breachers a look. It's available now on PC and a VR headset is required. The game's first patch has been deployed to help make way for what Triangle Factory hopes will be a long line of updates for the game. For more interviews like this, visit Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola