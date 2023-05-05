Shack Chat: Which Star Wars game did you play to celebrate May the 4th?

Greetings, and welcome to another edition of Shack Chat, our weekly discussion about something relevant to the video game space. Thursday was May the 4th, and as such we have Star Wars on our minds. Do you celebrate May the 4th and, if so, which game do youi intend to play to celebrate?

Question: Which Star Wars game did you play to celebrate May the 4th?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Ozzie Mejia, is one with the Force, the Force is with him

Even with everything on my schedule, it was hard not to get into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and continue Cal Kestis' grand story. From the opening stage on Coruscant, I could already see so many different places where the story could go. I'm ready to finish this one up soon so that it doesn't cut into my Tears of the Kingdom time and then I'll have more to say about it, perhaps even on Shacknews.

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - Sam Chandler, Old school cool

I still remember booting up Shadows of the Empire on my N64 as a kid and experiencing a Star Wars game where you don’t play as some Force-manipulating, lightsaber-wielding Jedi. You were just some average bounty hunter called Dash and you were happy to be surviving. It’s one of the Star Wars games that still resonates with me. I could take or leave a lot of the modern titles, but Shadows of the Empire is one I like to return to every Star Wars day.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Star Wars Day has reminded me that I barely got a chance to play through the latest LEGO Star Wars game. After watching the Yub Nub YouTube clip on loop for the past few days, I fired it up on my NIntendo Switch entertainment system. LEGO games are delightfully funny and fun to play for all ages. I hear you can even play as the Rey Star Wars.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Bill Lavoy, Conqueror

I don’t Star Wars as hard as some folks at Shacknews, but I’ve been watching streams of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and I’m eager to hop in. So, while I didn’t play anything on May 4th specifically, my intention is to dig into some Jedi: Survivor this weekend. That just looks like a fun world with some nifty boss fights, and I’ve got a craving for both right now.

Star Wars: Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron II - Dennis White Jr.

I used to love this game on GameCube and I think it’s time to dust things off and give it another run through. There’s definitely hype to being a Jedi but I really do enjoy having the opportunity to blow up some Tie Fighters and fly an X-Wing. Yeah the Battlefront series expands on things but May the 4th and Revenge of the Fifth bring all of the nostalgia out for me so I have to go further back sometimes in my games list. There was just something about being able to relive some of those big battle moments in space and on different planets that stuck with me for years. I really sucked at tying up those AT-AT legs though so I imagine that will probably still feel the same as I remember. For a game that is over 20 years old now, it looks pretty good.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Donovan Erskine, Hoenn Champion

I’m playing the new hotness to celebrate this Star Wars day! Jedi: Survivor is phenomenal, and it’s easily one of my favorite games of the year. I’m around halfway through so far if I had to guess. I’ve luckily been able to avoid major performance issues on Xbox, and am looking forward to seeing how this story ties up.

LEGO Star Wars - Steve Tyminski, Even in space legos hurt to step on

I’m not the biggest Star Wars game guy but I can always get into the LEGO games and really like the LEGO Star Wars games. I remember playing the LEGO Star Wars game on the GameCube when I was younger and really enjoyed it. The subtle jokes that the LEGO games put into their games are always fun to find as the main source properties are supposed to be serious. That being said, you can’t go wrong with the Skywalker Saga or the GameCube game. I had to watch some Star Wars Rebels on May 4th as well to celebrate Star Wars Day!

There you have it, folks, the games we're playing to celebrate May the 4th. Don't forget to give us your own picks in the Chatty thread below.