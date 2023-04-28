Evening Reading - April 28, 2023

Hello, once again, friends at Shacknews! If you're reading this, then you're expecting a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Kleavor has made it into Pokemon GO.

In honor of the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players can receive JR-4, a new mini-pet inspired by Cal Kestis’ companion, BD-1. https://t.co/WvO8haC02c pic.twitter.com/vYPZs4xJXM — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) April 28, 2023

Star Wars: The Old Republic is offering a new mini-pet to celebrate the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Mario Kart Tour has kicked off the Bowser Tour.

🩸 MALZENO 🩸#Sunbreak's flagship monster is the embodiment of darkness. Regal and elegant in appearance, it drains the life force of others with a creature called the Qurio and attacks with intense aggression.



It's Malzeno time on Xbox, Windows, and PlayStation...today! pic.twitter.com/lwf3j1ZDx6 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2023

Finally, Sunbreak has reached Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Getting Twisted

Here's your first look at the Twisted Metal series coming to Peacock, featuring Anthony Mackie and also offers a first glimpse of Samoa Joe as the body of Sweet Tooth. (Will Arnett will provide the voice.)

The Overwatch League is back!

DON'T BLINK - @speedilyOW IS ON A TEAR 🤯



Expect more great plays as we head to Oasis!#RiseTogether | #OWL2023 pic.twitter.com/JAwhG2dvrq — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 27, 2023

Another exciting Overwatch League season is underway, the first full season with Overwatch 2, so it should be an interesting one.

Gambling like Charles Barkley

Maximilian has never played the original Legend of Zelda, so he's exploring and finding some of its more... enjoyable moments.

Jim-quisition

The Angry Video Game Nerd takes a look at the Earthworm Jim series. Spoiler: A lot of it hasn't aged well.

Nothing but the Hotfix

As tempted as I was to feature the latest randomizer run for The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, I love that JHobz and Keizaron opted to run an Endless race for Super Mario Maker 2. Let's reward these efforts by spotlighting the latest episode of The First Step.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai celebrates 100 videos with some development stories about the first Kirby game.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Look out! Shaq has fallen through a tear in the fabric of time and space!

Again!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

As WWE prepares for its draft that'll take place through Monday, Roderick Strong's contract expired out of nowhere and he showed up on Dynamite to reunite with Adam Cole (BAYBAY!).

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix is closing out this Mario month of April with a new mix for Super Mario World from BeanJammin.

