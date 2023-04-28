Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - April 28, 2023

Twisted Metal gets its first teaser, the Overwatch League is back, and more fill this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, once again, friends at Shacknews! If you're reading this, then you're expecting a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Kleavor has made it into Pokemon GO.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is offering a new mini-pet to celebrate the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Mario Kart Tour has kicked off the Bowser Tour.

Finally, Sunbreak has reached Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Getting Twisted

Here's your first look at the Twisted Metal series coming to Peacock, featuring Anthony Mackie and also offers a first glimpse of Samoa Joe as the body of Sweet Tooth. (Will Arnett will provide the voice.)

The Overwatch League is back!

Another exciting Overwatch League season is underway, the first full season with Overwatch 2, so it should be an interesting one.

Gambling like Charles Barkley

Maximilian has never played the original Legend of Zelda, so he's exploring and finding some of its more... enjoyable moments.

Jim-quisition

The Angry Video Game Nerd takes a look at the Earthworm Jim series. Spoiler: A lot of it hasn't aged well.

Nothing but the Hotfix

As tempted as I was to feature the latest randomizer run for The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, I love that JHobz and Keizaron opted to run an Endless race for Super Mario Maker 2. Let's reward these efforts by spotlighting the latest episode of The First Step.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai celebrates 100 videos with some development stories about the first Kirby game.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Look out! Shaq has fallen through a tear in the fabric of time and space!

Again!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

As WWE prepares for its draft that'll take place through Monday, Roderick Strong's contract expired out of nowhere and he showed up on Dynamite to reunite with Adam Cole (BAYBAY!).

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix is closing out this Mario month of April with a new mix for Super Mario World from BeanJammin.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

