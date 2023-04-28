Marvel Snap kicks off Guardians of the Galaxy season next week Nebula leads the way for Marvel Snap's next season, which focuses on the Guardians of the Galaxy.

It's been a long wait for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but next week is when fans will say farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy. To celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters, Marvel Snap is returning to the cosmos for its next season. The May 2023 will focus on the Guardians with some new cards, variants, and locations.

The Guardians Greatest Hits update introduces some new cards, some of which will feature characters from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as a few surprise characters. Here are some of the cards revealed during Friday's video reveal:

(1) Nebula (1) - Each turn your opponent doesn't play a card here, +2 Power (except the turn you play this).

- Each turn your opponent doesn't play a card here, +2 Power (except the turn you play this). (4) Iron Lad (6) - On Reveal : Copy the text of your deck's top card.

- : Copy the text of your deck's top card. (1) Howard the Duck - Ongoing : Tap this to see the top card of your deck.

- : Tap this to see the top card of your deck. (4) High Evolutionary (7) - At the start of the game, unlock the potential of your cards with no abilities.

- At the start of the game, unlock the potential of your cards with no abilities. (6) The Living Tribunal (4) - At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all locations.



Source: Second Dinner

Now, hang on, record scratch! Let's expand on the High Evolutionary. This card works with collectible cards with no abilities and will presumably work with any future ones, as well. It should be noted that they only work on cards in your deck, not ones from location effects like Monster Island. High Evolutionary's effects vary and, thankfully, Second Dinner's Ben Brode expanded on what that means. Here are the cards that are affected by the High Evolutionary and what new effects he grants them:

(0) Wasp (1) - On Reveal : 2 random enemy cards here with -1 Power.

- : 2 random enemy cards here with -1 Power. (1) Misty Knight (2) - When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.

- When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power. (2) Shocker (3) - On Reveal : The leftmost card in your hand costs 1 less.

- : The leftmost card in your hand costs 1 less. (3) Cyclops (4) - When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power.

- When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power. (4) The Thing (6) - On Reveal : Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more.

- : Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more. (5) Abomination (9) - Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that's afflicted with negative Power.

- Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that's afflicted with negative Power. (6) Hulk (12) - +2 Power for each turn you ended with unspent Energy.

That's a lot in the way of new cards, so don't expect to see too many new locations this month. Still, the new ones popping up are noteworthy. They are:

Deep Space - Card text is disabled here.

- Card text is disabled here. Milano - Turn 5 is the only turn cards can be played here.

There are still a few days remaining in the Animals Assemble season, so wrap up any last missions before the switch to the new season this coming Monday. Also, start planning for these new cards accordingly, maybe by packing in a newly-buffed Enchantress into your deck. We'll have more to say about Marvel Snap in the weeks ahead, so keep it on Shacknews and follow the Marvel Snap topic page.