Animals Assemble for Marvel Snap's April 2023 season Hit-Monkey, Snowguard, Stegron, and Jeff the Land Shark come to Marvel Snap this month.

With April underway, it’s just about time for Marvel Snap to transition into its next season. Mutants are out, and animals are in. The Animals Assemble season kicks off this evening and will add a slew of new cards and Locations to the Marvel card battler.

Second Dinner shared the details on what players can expect from the new Marvel Snap season in a Developer Update shared to the game’s YouTube channel. Starting after the daily reset on April 3, 2023, the Animals Assemble season introduces Hit-Monkey as the Season Pass card. This cards has an On Reveal effect that allows it to gain +2 Power for each other card you played that turn. The Marvel Snap Season Pass costs $9.99 USD and also features cosmetic items and currency.

The following cards will be added to Marvel Snap throughout the month as Series 5 releases:

Jeff the Land Shark: You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.

Stegron: On Reveal - Move an enemy card from here to another location.

Snowguard: Passive - While in your hand, this transforms each turn into a Hawk or a Bear.

Snowguard Bear: On Reveal - Trigger the effect of this location Snowguard Hawk: On Reveal - Ignore all Location abilities next turn.



Marvel Snap will also add a couple of new Locations during the Animals Assemble season.

Pet Mansion: This turn, all cards must be played here.

The Sandbar: Cards with abilities can’t be played here.

Marvel Snap players can also expect the next round of card series drops alongside the next major patch during April. For more Marvel Snap news and guides, Shacknews is the place to be.